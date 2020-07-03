Thoughts in preparing for a most unusual July 4 celebration

As our country prepares to celebrate an unusual July 4 weekend — a birthday party for a nation founded on the principle of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all its people — our “house” is divided nearly as much as it was during the Civil War (1861-1865).

The War Between the States often found families fighting on opposite sides of a battlefield for causes that politicians of that time believed needed to be resolved by armed conflict. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives in a struggle to preserve a country whose citizenry believed was “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Today, the man who wants to be king, Impeached President Donald J. Trump, along with his Republican Party enablers, have abandoned governing our country for the good of all its people in a blatant and unapologetic power grab. All that matters to Trump and his lemmings is winning elections while slandering any who oppose their myopic view that democracy is bad and autocracy is good, as long as they are running it.

Trump is leading a movement back to the divisive days of the Civil War, labeling a peaceful protest movement against systemic racism — Black Lives Matter — as “a symbol of hate.”

He is defending statues of military leaders from the Confederacy, threatening criminal charges against any who dare to deface symbols of men who turned against America, whose acts of treason nearly ended the United States some 160 years ago.

Trump’s racist rants on Twitter, his blatant, slanderous attacks against political opponents and protest groups during the past three and a half years have placed the American experiment of democracy on the brink of collapse.

Instead of trying to unite the country to fight off the ravages of a pandemic that has so far killed more than 130,000 Americans, Trump is fanning the flames of racial unrest. Instead of standing strong against threats from foreign enemies to our military and our national political structure, he remains silent or supports the enemy’s denial of anti-American actions.

On July 4, 1861, as the Civil War turned a political divide among the country’s political leaders into an bloody, destructive military conflict, then-President Abraham Lincoln delivered the following message to Congress.

It’s instructive today as our country prepares to celebrate a most unusual July 4.

From the mind of Lincoln: