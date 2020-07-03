Thoughts in preparing for a most unusual July 4 celebration

As our country prepares to celebrate an unusual July 4 weekend — a birthday party for a nation founded on the principle of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all its people — our “house” is divided nearly as much as it was during the Civil War (1861-1865).
The War Between the States often found families fighting on opposite sides of a battlefield for causes that politicians of that time believed needed to be resolved by armed conflict. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives in a struggle to preserve a country whose citizenry believed was “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Today, the man who wants to be king, Impeached President Donald J. Trump, along with his Republican Party enablers, have abandoned governing our country for the good of all its people in a blatant and unapologetic power grab. All that matters to Trump and his lemmings is winning elections while slandering any who oppose their myopic view that democracy is bad and autocracy is good, as long as they are running it.
Trump is leading a movement back to the divisive days of the Civil War, labeling a peaceful protest movement against systemic racism — Black Lives Matter — as “a symbol of hate.”
He is defending statues of military leaders from the Confederacy, threatening criminal charges against any who dare to deface symbols of men who turned against America, whose acts of treason nearly ended the United States some 160 years ago.
Trump’s racist rants on Twitter, his blatant, slanderous attacks against political opponents and protest groups during the past three and a half years have placed the American experiment of democracy on the brink of collapse.
Instead of trying to unite the country to fight off the ravages of a pandemic that has so far killed more than 130,000 Americans, Trump is fanning the flames of racial unrest. Instead of standing strong against threats from foreign enemies to our military and our national political structure, he remains silent or supports the enemy’s denial of anti-American actions.
On July 4, 1861, as the Civil War turned a political divide among the country’s political leaders into an bloody, destructive military conflict, then-President Abraham Lincoln delivered the following message to Congress.
It’s instructive today as our country prepares to celebrate a most unusual July 4.
From the mind of Lincoln:
“This is essentially a people’s contest. On the side of the Union it is a struggle for maintaining in the world that form and substance of government whose leading object is to elevate the condition of men; to lift artificial weights from all shoulders; to clear the paths of laudable pursuit for all; to afford all an unfettered start and a fair chance in the race of life. . . .
“Our popular Government has often been called an experiment. Two points in it our people have already settled — the successful establishing and the successful administering of it. One still remains — its successful maintenance against a formidable internal attempt to overthrow it.
“It is now for them to demonstrate to the world that those who can fairly carry an election can also suppress a rebellion; that ballots are the rightful and peaceful successors of bullets, and that when ballots have fairly and constitutionally decided there can be no successful appeal back to bullets.”
One thought on “Thoughts in preparing for a most unusual July 4 celebration”
I would just like to interject here that in the 19th Century, it wasn’t “one nation under God indivisible”, it was “one nation indivisible”. No pandering to religion. The Republicans started THAT crap in the 1950s.
