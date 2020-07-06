Our impeached president is a MCP

Those of us who are of a certain age may remember a term that was used to describe men who felt women were their inferiors and were only good for cooking, cleaning and copulation. The phrase was “male chauvinist pig,” often abbreviated to MCP.

I haven’t said it or heard it in years, but the creature that now occupies the Oval Office embodies it.

From the “Access Hollywood” tape to his bullying of women in Congress, Hillary Clinton, and female world leaders, Impeached President Donald J. Trump has shown that he clearly considers women his inferiors. If they aren’t attractive enough for him to bed, he has no use for them.

As famed Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein reported for CNN, Trump’s advisers, including former secretaries of State and Defense, were often alarmed by Trump’s telephone calls with other world leaders.

They found Trump to be unprepared, often outplayed by strongmen such as Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and hostile during conversations with the leaders of our historical allies.

But his worst vitriol. Bernstein reported, was reserved for two of those leaders in particular – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He called Merkel “stupid” and told May she was weak and lacked courage. (Merkel, by the way, has a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the Academy of Sciences in Berlin-Adlershof )

On the home front, as recently as June 30, Trump used the racist nickname “Pocahontas” in referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in a tweet in which he threatened to veto the National Defense Authorization Act if it included her amendment that would change the names of military bases now named for Confederate leaders.

During the 2016 campaign, he slammed fellow Republican contender Carly Fiorina’s appearance in a Rolling Stone interview. “Look at that face,” he told the magazine. “Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?”

Not surprisingly, Fiorina, a former Hewlett-Packer executive, has said she will vote for Joe Biden for president. Her announcement naturally triggered an angry tweet from 45.

Trump even belittled the appearance of one of his own paramours, the adult film actress Stormy Daniels, calling her “Horseface.”

Does the man own a mirror, by the way?

You may ask why this matters, when there are so many other objectionable things about the man – his sucking up to murderous dictators and strongmen, his failure to accept any responsibility for his disastrous non-response to COVID-19, his blatant racism, to list only a few.

It matters because women are more than half the population.

It matters because for some idiotic reason, white college-educated women supported him in his campaign against Clinton, who stood to become our first female president and who was probably the best-qualified candidate who ever ran for the office. Recent polls suggest that his support among that demographic is dropping. As a white college-educated woman myself, I never understood it in the first place.

It matters because if he and his right-wing followers have their way, women will lose their right to abortion. Their bodies will no longer belong to them, but to the state.

It matters because he is the father of two daughters. He has sexualized Ivanka, saying he would date her if she weren’t his daughter, and pretty much ignored Tiffany, whose mother raised her alone a continent away.

It matters because many of his white male followers see nothing wrong with anything he does, and in fact cheer him on.

Lady Liberty deserves better. It’s time to remove this pig from the White House and send him off to the farm.