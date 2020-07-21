Trump dials up a diet for disaster in the event he loses election

In 2017, The New York Times reported that Oval Office Occupant #45, Donald Trump, has a button to summon household staff for one of the 12 Diet Cokes he drinks each day.

How safe is his consumption and what are the side effects? There are 39 grams sugar in one liter of Diet Coke, along with 100 milligrams of caffeine.

The Mayo Clinic cautions that if you’re drinking more than four cups of caffeinated coffee a day (or the equivalent) you may have side effects such as:

Headache

Insomnia

Nervousness

Irritability

Frequent urination or inability to control urination

Fast heartbeat

Muscle tremors

Drinking Diet Coke, which has no calories or sugar, Trump has avoided 1,680 calories and 468 grams of sugar daily.

However, he appears to be yuuuge now, gets no exercise, and factoring in his diet of burgers and fried fish filet sandwiches, his present lard ass might be even yuuuger.

Some researchers say artificial sweeteners can confuse the brain and the body. People who drank diet soda daily were three times more likely to develop stroke and dementia than those who consumed it weekly or less, according to a study published in April in the journal Stroke.

The study followed 2,888 people age 45 and over for risk of stroke and 1,484 people 60 and over for dementia over 10 years. They were participants of the Framingham Heart Study in which several thousand men and women have taken regular health tests since the 1970s.

The study found those who consumed at least one artificially sweetened drink a day, compared to less than one a week, were three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke from blood vessel blockage. They were also three times as likely to be diagnosed with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.

The effect of diet sodas persisted even when researchers controlled for factors such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Just looking at these facts, it is possible — even likely — that Donald Trump may have had a mild stroke, hence his sudden trip to Walter Reed Hospital.

Further, the massive amounts of caffeine could be causing a lack of sleep, irritability and rambling, incoherent speeches and symptoms of early dementia.

Most likely, his staff and family are trying to cover for him as he puts millions of Americans in the path of speeding, runaway train that is coronavirus.

The one solution — other than him stroking out before he milks voters of every last dollar on his golf estates — is to defeat him at the ballot box.

Early polls show Democrat Joe Biden with a double-digit lead, but as we know, this miserable creature wasn’t supposed to win last time either.

Asked about the negative polls, Trump responded as one would expect: He contends the polls are faulty; thinks Republican voters are underrepresented in such surveys.

In a taped interview, Trump said:

“First of all, I’m not losing, because those are fake polls. They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016.”

Some pundits are claiming that if Donnie loses, he will simply refuse to leave the White House. They say he’ll have to be restrained and physically carried away.

During a wide-ranging, rambling interview with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,” when asked if he would concede the election if defeated, Trump responded:

“I have to see. Look . . . I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Indeed, he made a similar threat weeks before the 2016 vote after being asked if he would concede if Hillary Clinton won. Pressed during an October 2016 debate about whether he would abide by the voters’ will, Trump responded that he would “keep you in suspense.”

After Sunday’s interview with Wallace, the Biden campaign responded:

“The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

It is virtually certain that if Trump loses he will go on an unhinged, unprecedented raping government rampage between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

As a voter, I plan to check his opponent’s name and then sit back to watch the “suspense.”