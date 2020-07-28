Trump turning up the heat in Portland and across America

“What a field-day for the heat

A thousand people in the street

Singing songs and carrying signs

Mostly say, hooray for our side

It’s s time we stop, hey, what’s that sound

Everybody look what’s going down . . . “

‘For What It’s Worth’

— Buffalo Springfield 1966

Americans in Portland, Ore., and other cities are paying not only to feel the heat, but the smashing and maiming of clubs, the smell and burning sting of tear gas, the sickening thud of rubber bullets and the illegal arrests by paid thugs, all sent by Donald Trump.

Let that paragraph sink in, mull it over, discuss it and be not only frightened but pissed off. It can’t be sugar-coated. It must be stopped. Now.

All this is being sanctioned by Trump and the largest taxpayer funded terrorist organization in the world — the Republican Congress of the United States.

Trump, the most disgusting, vile, racist, narcissistic deranged creature to ever occupy the Oval Office, isn’t finished. He has threatened to send another 75,000 of his camouflaged, anonymous equivalent to Nazi Storm Troopers and Brownshirts to other cities in states with Democratic governors.

The silence of the Republican Party is thunderous.

Meanwhile, Oval Office Occupant #45 plays golf at his own estates, spending even more millions flying Air Force One with friends, family and staff to accompany him. All billed to us, the gullible taxpayers.

It not a long step to imagine that Trump could send this personal army to polling places in blue states under the guise of making certain there is “no voter fraud.”

His “impeachment victory,” has emboldened him and his party to use the rule of law as immunity from prosecution, an ass-wipe, a doormat, a free pass.

With fewer than 100 days until the election, most Oval Office Occupants are considering what their legacy will be in the event they are defeated. Not Delusional Don. He’s hinting that if he loses he won’t leave.

It’s never happened before, but neither has much of what he has done so far been the norm.

Most certainly he will use Fox News to rally his rabid, worshiping flock, feeding them massive chunks of poisonous lies and hatred in order to keep his sugar-teat job in the White House. Even though he claims the presidency is “costing me billions.”

Trump is certainly mimicking Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

Like them, he, too, has the government and population of his country standing on the sidelines, hands protecting their heads as the clubs, gas and bullets melt us in the heat.