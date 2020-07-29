Nearly four years later and I’m more afraid than ever. You should be, too.

EDITOR’S NOTE: You know you and your staff are worn out when you start digging through old material and wondering if it might deserve a rerun. I wrote this piece for my first blog as Election Day 2016 loomed. The result of that election is what led to the creation of The Shinbone Star. This story has been edited slightly to compensate for the passage of time, but the message still applies.



By GLENN REDUS

As an elementary school student in the 1960s, I remember being led out into the hallway with my classmates and instructed to sit on the floor with my head between my knees. I didn’t know it then, but this was the adults’ vain attempt to protect me and other children from being vaporized in a nuclear holocaust during the halcyon days of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

That was then and this is now, but Armageddon seems closer than ever, with the only thing keeping me from sticking my head between my knees and kissing my ass goodbye being the stiffness of old age.

Welcome to the final weekend before Election Day. Spend the time wisely, my friend, because soon, very soon, people with far different values than yours will be casting ballots, placing your life and your children’s lives on the Republican altar of sacrifice.

Yes, because of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, they’re ready to hand over the nuclear codes to Donald J. Trump.

I’m as sick of writing about the presidential campaign as you are sick from reading about it, but therein lies the difference between Us and Them — at least we know how to read and write. What reason other than blind ignorance could possibly explain people who would vote for Donald Trump, this new-age Hitler?

What kind of ignorant peckerwood would blithely bend over and take a possible intercontinental ballistic missile up his ass because he’s so worried that the guvmint is coming for his .30-06?

What kind of dope gets lathered up about Hillary’s e-mails while Donald doesn’t pay taxes and is on a first-name basis with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un?

The collective stupidity of the Trumpian Mob is staggering!

Want to know what I heard this morning from co-workers? It seems Bill and Hillary Clinton “are deeply involved in child-sex trafficking” and the details will be released very soon! And where did this bombshell come from? Well, no one was quite sure, but they heard it somewhere.

One co-worker said he “doesn’t trust journalists.” Evidence of journalistic deception? He saw something about Hillary Clinton on Fox News, “but couldn’t find mention of it on any other channel!”

No! Ya think?

It’s inconceivable that the fate of the world could be decided by Breitbart memes on Facebook and hearsay from Uncle Merle, “who tolt me what he seen the other day on Fox News.”

Well friends, that’s what we’ve come to.

Ask any Trumper what they’ve read to inform their decisions, and from their dumbfounded expressions, the obvious answer is they ain’t read nothin’. These illiterate morons, with whiteness spraying from their pores like spindrift at high tide, are ready to build a wall and blame their troubles on the poor Mexican cleaning woman, whose only crime is showing up for work every day for a job nobody else wants to do.

Obamacare! Guns! Immigrants!

What can any of us do in the face of such howling ignorance?

Well, I intend to vote on Tuesday, while telling every Trumper that the election is Wednesday, then just sit back and hope for the best. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t still nervous.

Don’t look for me until after it’s over. I’ll be hunkered under the kitchen table, practicing my duck and cover.

POSTSCRIPT:

Nuclear war has not yet come to pass, though Trump and Kim did indeed have a show of nuclear brinkmanship. Instead of being wiped out quickly, we now have COVID-19 doing the job slowly, while Republicans contemplate cutting aid to the millions of unemployed.

In cities across the country, Trump’s unidentified storm troopers beat and abduct protesters off the street. A champion of the civil rights movement — John Lewis — has lain in state under the Capitol dome. Who now will lead that fight?



Having seen Act I of “Donald Trump, the Presidency,” my fears of “howling ignorance” are even greater when I consider that there are millions who would love nothing better than to see the curtain rise on Act II.

Some may find a degree of comfort by simply tuning out the headlines. But like those elementary school students of the 1960s, hiding under their desks will do them no good.

We’re running out of days, fewer than 100 remain.



Now is the time to be informed. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to urge, persuade, cajole and twist every arm of every voter who will cast a ballot for Joe Biden. But why stop there? We must strive to elect every Democrat in every race in every precinct, nationwide. Our turnout must be such that it will simply overwhelm the election cheating we already know Republicans will attempt.



Do what you can, my friends, do it soon and with whatever resources at your disposal. Our nation will not survive the alternative. — G.R.