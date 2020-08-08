Trumplandia: August 1 — 8, 2020

Trump Versus the World Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.4% — up from 41.2% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — down from 50% last week

Reuters/Ipsos Poll 8/6/20 — For president: 48% for Biden, 38% for Trump

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The 5 month anniversary of Kellyanne Conway chastising @PaulaReidCBS. “It is being contained and — do you not think it’s being contained in this country…You said it’s not being contained…That's false. You just said something that’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/V8QeY8Tw7w — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 6, 2020

Silencing the Critics

The week of our Trump — Aug. 1, 2020: President Donald J. Trump continued his battle to reopen U.S. schools “strongly” this week, despite an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases throughout the Bible Belt and Sun Belt.

More than 5 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus to date with roughly 164,000 people already dead. Yesterday marked the five-month anniversary of when White House officials stated the virus was under control and when Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway aggressively questioned why members of the media were questioning her.

Currently, as school districts reopen in areas across the country, rural municipalities are being hit in record numbers. Alabama reported 1,700 new infections yesterday, with Tennessee adding 2,432 new cases. Georgia, one of the earliest to reopen, added a staggering 4,000 new infections, with Florida, of course, leading the way yesterday with 7,600 new cases.

Florida in recent weeks has risen to the second most infected state slot with 518,075 estimated total cases, 68,000 more than former epicenter New York state.

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx cautioned about the number of coronavirus tests coming back in nine U.S. cities, including California’s Central Valley. The Golden State leads all U.S. states with the most infections, an estimated 549,000 cases of COVID-19.

Birx said:

“We are concerned that both Baltimore and Atlanta remain at a very high level. Kansas City, Portland, Omaha, of course what we talked about in the Central Valley. We are seeing the slow uptick in test positivity cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and D.C.”

Birx said the White House is also seeing upticks in cases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Such dire warnings from top infection disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci have brought death threats to him and his family.

Trump lashed out at Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, (D–Ca.) for shaming Birx into giving out less-than-cheery health information.

Pelosi criticized Birx and the information she was dispensing about the virus when she was interviewed last week on ABC’s news show “This Week.” The Speaker said she felt Birx was ”embracing overly optimistic assessments of the virus,” adding, “I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee, so I don’t have confidence there, no.”

According to an article in Politico, Pelosi was said to have used stronger words about the doctor during negotiations tied to the dispensing of more stimulus money.

Trump, however, had a different view:

“Well, I think that we’re doing very well and we have done as well as any nation. I told Dr. Birx I think we’re doing very well. She was in my office a little while ago. She’s a person I have a lot of respect for I think Nancy Pelosi’s treated her very badly.”

As talks for more coronavirus relief to Americans have stalled between Democrats and Republicans in Congress, Trump said he would step in and issue executive orders. Stating he felt Democrats were holding relief “hostage,” Trump said yesterday he would sign an executive order deferring the payroll tax until the end of the year, starting July 1 retroactively and extend unemployment benefits.

Americans were receiving $600 a week in benefits under the now expired CARES Act. Republicans have proposed cutting the amount of relief to Americans down to $200 a week. Republicans hold that returning Americans to $600 a week in benefits again would be like paying people not to work. The decrease in benefits have rankled Democrats and been central in stalling negotiations on relief.

During a press conference last night at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., Trump, of course, sought to cast all the blame on Democrats and said he expects to issue executive orders to extend unemployment benefits by the end of next week:

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as President to get Americans the relief they need.”

Time is Ticking on Tik Tok

As the walls continued to close in on Donnie for his handling of novel coronavirus, the Dipshit-in-Chief found a new medium to lash out against, the internet!

Trump ended last week by announcing he would use his imaginary, royal presidential powers to ban the Chinese social media app, Tik Tok. Accusing the social media platform of illegally accruing personal data from American users, Trump said he would sign an executive order that would stop the use of the popular app by hook or by crook.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the move fed into the ongoing self-induced trade war with the Asian giant, but also might be retaliatory. Users of the app allegedly oversold Trump’s re-election launch in June, making it appear that 1 million people wanted to attend the indoor Tulsa rally when only a paltry 7,000 actually turned showed up.

American users of the video dance app were said to have joined with other teens from South Korea to sabotage Trump’s much anticipated campaign relaunch.

Yesterday, Trump issued executive orders that would in 45 days ban Tik Tok and WeChat from operating in the United States if both entities are not sold by their China-owned parent companies.

The order involving Tik Tok prohibits “any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States with ByteDance Ltd., the China-based firm that owns the social media platform.

Microsoft said last week it as attempting to acquire the popular app and that is was in talks with CEO Satya Nadella. Trump said Tik Tok has until Sept. 15 to find a U.S. buyer and failure to do so would lead to the shutting down of the app in this country.

His executive order holds that Tik Tok “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users,” such as location data and browsing and search histories, which “threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail and conduct corporate espionage.”

Shortly after targeting Tik Tok, Trump issued a similar executive order for WeChat, which is owned by a China-based Tencent and is used for the digital transfer of money.

KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too 😌 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

While Trump focused on China and its social media platforms, American social media companies began limiting posts from the president’s re-election campaigns after a video was posted on Aug. 6 that contained false claims about coronavirus.

In the tweet, which was a video of an interview with Fox News, Trump is seen stating that children are “almost immune,” to the virus. A Twitter spokesman said the post was in violation of its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

The spokesman said the Trump-related account in question would be allowed to return to posting once the misleading video is deleted. CNN reported that the Trump site appeared to be up and tweeting again, so it was assumed the clip had been removed.

Hours before, Facebook also removed a post, but this one from Trump’s main page that also featured a clip of the interview.

Courtney Parella, a Trump Campaign spokesperson, defended the posted clip, stating that Trump was “stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus,” the verity of which has been questioned recently.

Where youngsters are less likely to have severe reactions to the virus, a July 31 study in the Journal of American Medicine Association (JAMA) Pediatrics suggested children younger than 5 can actually hold up to 100 times more of the virus in their noses than older children. Researchers say the data suggests children could be significant carriers that drive the spread of COVID.

Parella accused both social media platforms of being biased against Trump.

Meanwhile, Facebook also removed a small network of accounts operating from Romania that was also said to be promoting Trump’s re-election. According to reports, many of the accounts — thought to be between 35 Facebook accounts and more than 80 Instagram accounts — posed as Americans managing Trump fan pages.

The accounts were said to have mislead people about their locations, with some account holders running multiple personas with similar names.

According to CNBC, Facebook security chief Nathaniel Gleicher said the company was unable to tell whether the Romanian group was motivated by money, ideology or government direction.

Done more for the Blacks than Anybody?

With 92 percent of Black Americans supporting Democratic candidate Joe Biden over GOP incumbent Donald Trump, you might wonder why The Donald feels he’s making inroads in the African-American community in 2020.

Sure, rapper Kanye West is expected to join the race to siphon away Black voters from Biden, but Trump is always confident he can get the Black vote out himself.

During a television interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Trump couldn’t help but crow about his success with the brotha’s (and the sistah’s).

However, a funny things happened on a trip to the bountiful for America’s favorite racist: he managed to blaspheme a civil-rights icon; critique a eulogy give by the first African-American president at that icon’s funeral; and through his lawyer, call the organization that has been calling for racial justice in the wake of murder of unarmed Black motorist George Floyd a domestic terrorist organization.

Because nothing says I love Black people like snubbing John Lewis, the heroic and recently deceased congressman who literally bled to give his people the right to vote, Trump sat down for the interview back on July 28, but the train wreck media event did not air until Aug. 4.

Covering a range of topics from the White House’s inept coronavirus response to Russian bounties on American soldiers, Swan calmly asked the president a host of questions that were too hard-core for Fox News. The chat produced a trove of gifs of Swan’s facial expressions during some of the president’s Trumpiest lines.

The president hailed his success in fighting coronavirus despite the highest death and infection rate in the world and sloughed off a 1,000 person-a-day death rate as “it is what it is.”

Even a giant like Lewis was not safe from Trump’s narcissism. The first-term president blew off a visit to the Capitol while Lewis was lying in state, and skipped his funeral in Atlanta that was attended by past presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

During the Axios interview, Trump said he saw the late congressman as some meanie who chose not to attend his inauguration and further claimed to have never met him. In fact, Trump wouldn’t even say that Lewis’ life had been impressive, despite actions that led to President Lyndon Baines Johnson signing the Civil Rights Act into law.

“I can’t say one way or the other. I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive, but no, he didn’t come to my inauguration,” Trump said, adding he’s done more for Black Americans than any other president. “He should have come. I think he made a big mistake.”

The next day on Fox News, Trump continued to show his love of “the Blacks,” when he ripped Obama’s speech, widely seen as the highlight of Lewis’ funeral as “terrible” and “ridiculous.”

Seen as a call for voting rights, Obama called upon the Senate to restore the Voting Rights Act during his speech. Obama praised his friend as one of Martin Luther King’s disciples and a “founding father of a fuller, fairer, better America.”

Continuing the love, Trump surrogate and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in an Aug. 6 Fox News interview said Black Lives Matter (BLM) should be considered a domestic terror organization run by the old Weather Underground: