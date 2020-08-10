Without a convention, the world won’t know what a moron Trump really is

Most people know the presidential election is less than three months away. Fewer realize it will be the nation’s first election without televised national political conventions since the medium came into use in 1952.

It’s probably for the best. Trump’s swarm of clueless supporters are demonstrably capable of expectorating infectious clouds of flying coronavirus spores all over the other fools who arrive unprotected to listen to their candidate lie.

Trump still says he will accept his nomination at the White House. His adversaries are crying foul, but does that really matter anymore? The hallowed White House has withstood bigger shocks.

All, however, is not yet lost. Since Trump disdains masks and encourages bonhomous closeness on the campaign trail, there is still a chance he will be exposed to debilitating coronavirus before Election Day. It only takes one buxom lass infected with COVID-19 and in need of a hug. It is what it is.

Whether or not the convention process harms the overarching electoral process is another matter. The only thing certain is that neither candidate will be challenged on the convention floor. If that sounds sinister, it isn’t. No convention has gone past the first ballot since 1952.

Without any mystery, where either man accepts the nomination is a bit anticlimactic. In Trump’s case, those who despise him will see a Looney Tunes caricature debasing a national shrine. His enraptured supporters will see Der Führer in action.

Joe Biden, who says he will accept his nod at home, will undoubtedly take the high road. His tame behavior will be like a bite of great chocolate after more than three years of bitter Trump.

It is safe to blame the slow death of traditional national conventions on the battle-rattled 1970s when common people were demanding personal choice in electing their leaders. To that end state caucuses and primaries now determine whom state voters elect, ensuring that the “presumptive” presidential candidates always has enough delegates to attain the nomination on the convention’s first ballot. The next step toward total democracy is losing the Electoral College. Biden says he’s going to work on that.

Nomination night fever was more thrilling on old B&W televisions when newsmen wearing headsets roamed the smoky convention halls interviewing wild-eyed delegates. Behind them, huge numbers of sweating people screamed themselves into a frenzy, pretending there was actually something left to decide. In the background, nomination speeches droned on and on.

Without that intrinsic drama, the nominating process no longer seems to contribute much to democracy beyond political circus.

Noisy Donald Trump reminds me of a mean, nasty boar. If he was a hog, Trump would be a randy, bellicose 600-pounder that constantly squeals, grunts and intimidates until he gets his way. The one that reigned at the Leroy Alt All Electric Farm in Pacific, Mo. during the 1960s was a huge Poland China boar named Barney Bad Ass. He was a lot like Trump.

Officially, the sows Barney Bad Ass bullied comprised a “sounder,” although “a passel of hogs” is the term most shit-shoveling farmers used. That hog had 45 sows in his harem and it was necessary to keep him chained to a railroad tie with a ring through his nose until his services were needed. Otherwise nobody got any peace.

Trump could have benefited from a nose ring and a railroad tie, and Biden is smart to let Trump root around generally unchecked, because Trump is liable to say just about anything, to his own detriment.

What a cruel fate for such a self-described “genius” as Trump to not have his own convention. It would have served independent voters and fence-sitters to hear him spasmodically prattle on ad nauseam. People are looking for a leader and Trump would have shown them in hi-def that he ain’t it.

“They are dying, that’s true,” Mr Sensitive said last week. “It is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.”

Very touching. Imagine an hour of him bloviating nonstop about himself at a convention. He might have condemned the entire Republican Party to purgatory until the pendulum swings, but unfortunately, coronavirus made the decision for everyone when it attacked Trump’s political aspirations as well as America’s health.

In Trump’s case, the threat of COVID-19 inside a convention center made any numerically meaningful gathering impossible. The Republican National Convention that Trump once salivated over is no more.

For the rest of us, we’ll miss the opportunity to see him make a complete ass out of himself one more time.

Indications abound showing Trump is not up to the job. His own pooh-bahs of war admittedly kept military secrets from him because he’s too flaky to trust. Iran and North Korea were explicitly singled out. As it was, Trump’s erratic performances in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Venezuela probably had all the big brass asking their aides to find their body armor.

There is no point in belaboring Trump’s talent for handling the coronavirus pandemic. More than 162,000 Americans have voted with their lives.

The other day, a veteran talking head was reminiscing about Richard Nixon and his unpredictable “mad man” persona. Ronald Reagan shared a similar allure. The commentator said Nixon liked to leave his opposition guessing whether they would be wiped out. He then compared Trump to both presidents in that exclusive club, implying Trump actually has a plan when he acts like a swinish bore.

Like I said, Trump and Barney Bad Ass are a lot alike.