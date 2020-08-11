IT’S KAMALA!

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden just named his choice for Vice President, and it’s Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Cal.). She carved up Donald Trump’s personal attorney (otherwise known as the U.S. attorney general) like a Christmas turkey at his confirmation hearing, and likely will do the same for Vice President Mike Pence, who undoubtedly just felt his balls draw up into his stomach at the prospect of facing Harris in a debate.

Three cheers for Kamala!