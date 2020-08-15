Trumplandia: August 8 — 15, 2020

Time to Go Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.5% — up from 41.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — down from 48% last week

PBS Newhour/NPR/Marist Presidential Poll, 8/11/20: Biden 53% — Trump 42%

I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

It’s Kamala

The week of our Trump — August 8, 2020: This week, the Democratic presidential ticket was completed when presumptive nominee Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Ca.) to be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris is the first woman of color and first person of Indian descent to be nominated for a national office by a major political party. The 55-year-old Oakland native has served as a U.S. senator since 2017 after serving as attorney general for the state of California from 2011 to 2017, and as district attorney for San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. Harris was also a Democratic candidate for president in the 2020 race until earlier this year.

Despite her accolades, almost as soon as the announcement was made, President Scaredy Pants launched a campaign to demean her as a “nasty,” and “mean” woman. He’d already theorized that men would be insulted by Biden’s insistence on picking a woman as his running mate, but hours later Harris’ ethnicity — and of course her American citizenship — became an issue.

Was she really born in Oakland?

Were her parents Americans or were they Indian or Jamaican?

Brought to you from the same person who was impeached for illegally leveraging military aid for political dirt on the former vice president, Dickweed Donnie’s all-out racist assault on the senator from California took full flight yesterday, with everyone and anyone joining in to spread the hate.

On the day of the announcement, Trump supporter and president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, had his tweet about Harris’ possible ineligibility under the “Citizenship Clause,” reposted by presidential campaign adviser Jenna Ellis.

The issue was also the focus of a New York Times op-ed penned by John Eastman, the Henry Salvatori Professor of Law & Community Service and former dean at Chapman University Fowler School of Law, whom Trump said he considers “very highly qualified” and a “very talented lawyer.”

During a press conference he was asked about the lies being retweeted by his staff, and he handled the question with his patented noncommittal waffle, which usually involves him repeating the lie that he says he cannot substantiate.

Trump said:

“I heard it today that she doesn’t meet the requirements. I have no idea if that’s right. I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that our before she gets chosen to run for vice president. But that’s a very serious — you’re saying that — they’re saying she doesn’t qualify because she wasn’t born in this country.”

And just like that, visions of long-form birth certificates danced in my head. The images did not last long, as a casual investigation of Harris’ family tree found that her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer scientist from India and her father, Donald Harris, was a professor from Jamaica. The two met at the University of California, Berkeley.

On the night of the announcement Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went the passive aggressive route and began mispronouncing Harris’ first name, which is a huge sign of disrespect. Carlson only stopped his petty, cowardly practice after a guest of his show, Richard Goodstein, a former Democratic campaign adviser, corrected him.

Although Carlson attempted to debate the pronunciation, saying he’d heard “every sort of bastardization” of her name, Goodstein urged him to take the high road:

“Out of respect, for somebody who’s going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is actually kind of bare minimum.”

A freelance NBA photographer, Bill Baptist, posted a meme that read “Joe and the Hoe” on his Facebook account shortly after Biden made his announcement.

Baptist had worked for the WNBA’s Houston Comets, but most recently was contracted to shoot NBA games in the league’s bubble in Orlando at Disney. An NBA spokesperson identified Baptist as an independent contractor whose “services are no longer being used in Orlando.”

Baptist later released a statement saying he “deeply regrets posting” the meme on Facebook. He said the hurtful meme was copied from others to show off some of the reactions to Biden’s pick of a running mate. He also said the post did not reflect his personal views. He told television station KPRC 2:

“I should not have been so insensitive to post the statement by others.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Barry Presgraves of Luray, Va. took it a step further when he predicted Biden’s choice of Harris, who is seen as black, by referring to her as “Aunt Jemima.”

The 77-year-old mayor then hailed the Biden pick by announcing:

“Joe Biden just announced Aunt Jemima as his running mate.”

Posted on his page two weeks before the actual pick, the post drew condemnation from members of the Luray Town Council and residents before it was taken down.

Ninety-miles west of Washington, D.C., four percent of the tiny town of 5,000 is Black. It was not long before calls for Presgraves to step down began picking up. He apologized for the post during a town council meeting earlier this week.

Admittedly “wrong” and “offensive and unbecoming,” Presgraves said he now understands how hurtful the use of racist tropes can be. He later said he thought the post was humorous and chalked up outrage in the community to it being an election year.

Earlier this year Quaker Food North America stopped using the image of Aunt Jemima on its breakfast products, given the image’s past ties to the racial stereotype of “Mammy,” the black servant who raised the children of the master of the slave plantation.

Desperate Times

The “suburban housewife” will be voting for me. They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge! @foxandfriends @MariaBartiromo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

In a desperate attempt to boost his sagging poll numbers, Trump began pulling out all of the stops this week to get re-elected.

Facing low poll numbers, a spreading pandemic and ongoing protests in several U.S. cities where the calls for a reform in policing practices have gone unheard by the White House, the president employed tactics that ranged from racist fearmongering to attacking the United States Post Office in an attempt to change his fate.

It all began with the signing of four executive actions designed to help needy Americans who stopped receiving the $600 a week when the CARES Act expired on July 31.

Known as “Lost Wage Assistance,” (LWA), the extension promises $300 a week from the federal government to the unemployed. With Congress at an impasse over how much money should be given to needy Americans, Trump signed his executive order during a late-night presser at his Golf resort in Bedminster, N.J.

With negotiations stalled in the House and Senate, Trump’s directives would provide funds for at least five more weeks. The remaining three actions promised to provide a payroll tax holiday for businesses; relief from student loan debt; and a study of ways to curb evictions.

Although touted as a $400-a-week payout by Trump, the LWA provides $300 in federal funds and requires states to fund the additional $100. However, cash-strapped states will have to create a new funding mechanism to provide their end, which is largely impossible.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) denounced Trump’s executive action as unworkable and “paltry.” He said the payroll tax exemption will generate a huge bill when it expires and will leave taxpayers on the hook for the money they did not pay in 2020.

Trailing Biden in the polls, Trump was said to have employed the help of son-in-law Jared Kushner, who allegedly called on his longtime friend Kanye West for some election help.

West, who very recently joined the presidential race, has aligned himself with #45 since early in Trump’s tenure. Media sources said West met with Jared and first daughter Ivanka Trump during a private caucus in Telluride, Colo.

The Grammy Award winning rapper and fashion mogul entered the presidential race over the July 4 weekend as part of the “Birthday Party” platform. West said he planned to join the presidential race as a way to decrease the number of Blacks who would vote for Joe Biden.

Despite his late entry, West has been placed on the ballot in Colorado, Oklahoma and Vermont. He was disqualified in his native Illinois when he did not provide the correct amount of signatures. The New York Post reported state officials in Illinois found that 1,900 of the 3,128 signatures submitted by the performer were invalid.

Meanwhile, in the key state of Wisconsin, it was reported that West’s qualifying paperwork was filed by Lane Ruhland, an attorney representing the Trump campaign in lawsuit. Ruhland has ties to the Republican National Committee and former GOP Gov. Scott Walker. A similar scenario played out in Ohio where a Republican-supported lawyer Isaac Wile filed West’s documents for president.

With what appears to be help from the GOP and possibility even members of Trump’s inner circle, West still appears to be seen as a key figure who could lessen the appeal of Biden for some Black voters.

West recently told Forbes magazine:

“I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

Regardless of possible help from the likes of “Yeezy,” Trump’s most direct and troubling action this week revolved around a straightforward attempt to shut down the United States Postal Service in order to stop the processing of an expected deluge of mail-in ballots.

Despicable Donnie began his assault on the USPS back in May when he appointed one of his cronies, Louis DeJoy, a North Carolina fund-raiser for the GOP, to the position of postmaster general. Since his appointment, DeJoy, who is said to have made millions investing in services that compete with the post office, has restructured the failing entity by cutting overtime, shutting down sorting machines, and, most recently, physically removing public mailboxes.

While DeJoy pulls inside moves, Trump overtly has tied the fortunes of one America’s oldest institutions to ending the move to expand Election Day voting due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

With talks for additional federal stimulus faltering in both houses of Congress, Trump this week hinted that he would personally thwart mail-in voting by not approving the next stimulus bill with a request by House Democrats to use $25 billion in aid to the post office, with $3.5 billion in supplemental election funds being used to make sure it can process what is expected to be a large amount of mail in ballots.

“They need that money in order to have the post office work, so it can take all of these millions of ballots,” Trump crowed to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Aug. 13. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting. Because they are not equipped.”

The rare honest admission openly shows that the president wants to obstruct mail-in voting during a pandemic.

The admission rankled Democratic members of Congress and caught the ire of former President Barack Obama, who said in an interview the fact that the president of the United States is “actively kneecapping the postal service” was “unheard of.”

Obama, in an interview with his former campaign manager David Plouffe, said the Republican Party has been actively discouraging the public’s ability to vote through acts of voter suppression like changing voter ID laws and gerrymandering of voting districts, but Trump’s open targeting of the USPS was something new.

Obama said in a tweet yesterday:

“Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”

Dead Wrong

Now six months into the novel coronavirus pandemic, America has watched an estimated 170,000 people die from the virus with 21.3 million infected worldwide.

One of the most unfortunate victims of the coronavirus was, of course, former GOP candidate for president Herman Cain, who died after becoming infected about a month after attending Trump’s campaign relaunch in Tulsa, Okla.

Hospitalized in the Atlanta area at the time of his death on July 30, Cain was seemingly resurrected this week when a post appeared on his former Twitter page that promoted a new campaign ad for the president and bashed Democrats Biden and Harris:

“Just in case you thought Biden’s candidacy was going to be anything other than completely nuts, Team Trump has released a new video.”

The seemingly distasteful post was easy fodder for those on the Twittersphere, who wondered, often comically how “Mr. 999” pulled off his epic comeback.

On Aug. 11, Cain’s daughter, Melanie Cain Gallo, informed the late businessman’s supporters that her father’s work and website would still be used to “share the information and ideas he believed in.” Cain’s family said they believed the staunch Republican would have wanted the site to continue after his death.

On Aug. 14, Cain’s name was replaced with “The Cain Gang” with a black and red logo bearing the same name.

Cain, however, was not the only spirit to haunt Team Trump this week.

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late comedian Robin Williams, took exception to a clip posted by Eric Trump that showed her late father lambasting Biden as part of a 2009 standup routine where he described the then-vice president as “rambling Joe Biden.”

Zelda Williams said:

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ to further your political agenda, you should look up what he said about your dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.’ Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can.”

The Trump tweet came two weeks after what would have been Robin Williams’ 69th birthday. Williams, 31, said she usually uses the time grieve her famous father’s death. This year, she pledged to donate 69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as possible.