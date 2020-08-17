Michelle Obama turns out the lights on Day One of the Democratic National Convention

In a speech for the ages, former First Lady Michelle Obama explained in stark terms how Donald J. Trump cannot do the job he was entrusted to do in the 2016 election, an election that he lost by 3 million votes.

Speaking with emotion to an America reeling from nearly four years of Trump’s divisive policies that have left more 170,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and millions unemployed in a devastated economy, Obama reached out to voters looking to make things right this time.

Her speech brought to an end Day One of the Democratic National Convention, and it’s hard to imagine how her moving words can possibly be topped by what is yet to come.

Here then is her speech. If you missed it live, listen to it now. If you’ve already seen it, watch it again. No doubt you will be hearing more about the speech in the days ahead, and indeed for years to come.