NEWS FLASH! Trump enabler Steve Bannon indicted!

We interrupt this program to bring you the important news that Trump whisperer Steven K. Bannon has been arrested and charged with two counts of fraud for his role in collecting more than $25 million from deluded MAGATs who thought they were helping to “Build a Wall” between the United States and Mexico.

Bannon, sort of a Joseph Goebbels character (though considerably heavier and uglier) in the Republican-Nazi Party, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of money laundering. At least $1 million of the money collected from racist Trumpers was diverted to Bannon’s personal use, the charges claimed.

Stay tuned to The Shinbone Star for more news and possibly more indictments as efforts continue to “drain the swamp.”

We now return you to your regularly scheduled program . . .