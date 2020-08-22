Trumplandia: August 15 — 22, 2020

Conventional Beat Down Edition

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 41.8% — up from 41.5% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 51% — up from 47% last week

Hill-HarrisX National Survey, 8/21/20: Biden: 46% — Trump: 38%

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

A Kick in the Presidential Jewels

The week of our Trump — Aug. 15, 2020: The second week in August 2020 may prove to be a pivotal one in history with our friend and humble narrator, President Donald J. Trump, taking a firm ass-kicking on every front and from everyone imaginable.

Trump was beaten like a drum against the backdrop of the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention. The incumbent’s greatest fears were realized when he watched Joe Biden become the official Democratic presidential nominee by video roll call vote.

Biden, the man for whom Trump was impeached, ended the star-studded convention with a call to the American people to choose him as the light at the end of what has been a “season of darkness” during four years of Trump:

“We can choose a path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, more divided. A path of shadow and suspicion. Or, or we can choose a different path and together take the chance to heal, to reform, to unite, a path of hope and light.”

Biden’s speech was the end of what had been a nonstop virtual beat-down led by the former vice president himself, his running mate, Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Ca.), former U.S. President Barack Obama, and all of those who headlined this week’s virtual convention.

The convention was hosted in turn by Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Tracee Ellis Ross and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and featured musical performances from some of music’s biggest names like The Chicks, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Common and John Legend, to name a few.

Starting with a heart-to-heart from former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, the message from pols focused on Trump’s inability to lead as viewed through lens of his failed response to the global pandemic and the loss of employment across America.

In her vice presidential acceptance speech, Harris painted Trump as an incapable leader who “turns our tragedies into political weapons” and whose “failure of leadership has cost lives.”

However, it was President Obama’s particularly pointed address that sounded the alarm for an end to the Trump presidency, which he described as divisive, destructive to democracy as well as lethal to Americans and their way of life.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe,” Obama said. “170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Even Republicans like Sen. John McCain’s widow, Cindy; 2016 GOP presidential hopeful John Kasich; and former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, Colin Powell, characterized Trump as someone who has “divided the country.”

Trump responded with a predictable all-caps, tweet-storm where he ranged from the unfounded spying on his campaign by the Obama administration to the character of his many detractors.

The theme of Trump’s incompetence in office echoed throughout the week as he continued to push for the re-opening of the nation’s schools despite a rise in deaths from the novel coronavirus, topping at 178,000 in the U.S this week.

As stressful as presiding over the highest death toll in the world would be to most people, for Trump, who largely ignored the effects of the global pandemic since March, “it is what it is.”

His bad week first hit home when Trump lost his younger brother, Robert, due to an undisclosed illness. Although not a public official, Trump set his funeral services for the East Room of the White House yesterday afternoon.

As the week began, the much-anticipated report from the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee on the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 returned with a blow to Trump’s ongoing false narrative that he was unfairly “spied on.”

Centering largely on the deeds of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the report deduced that the Trump campaign posed a “counterintelligence risk” due to its many ties to Russia and further suggested that Trump and his former political strategist, Steve Bannon, may have lied to Congress under oath.

Things worsened later in the week when Bannon, whom many credit with Trump’s rise to the presidency, was indicted on charges he defrauded Trump supporters out of $25 million privately raised to build a wall along the nation’s southern border.

Bannon and three others were charged in New York for allegedly stealing funds from the “We Build the Wall” GoFundMe fund-raiser page to illegally pay for a range of personal items, including home renovations, the rental of luxury SUVs, cosmetic surgery and more. The site was launched in December 2018 with the assurance that 100 percent of the money from donors would be used to build the wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Residing on the yacht off the coast of Connecticut, Bannon was hauled into New York federal court where he pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering. He was released from custody on $5 million bond and was required to forfeit his passport.

Meanwhile, in another federal court in New York, District Judge Victor Marrero dismissed an effort by Trump that would have allowed him to block Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr.’s office from obtaining the president’s tax returns. As a part of that action, Trump’s legal team has fought a subpoena all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court that assumed the President of the United States has absolute immunity from prosecution for any criminal act due to his holding the highest office in the country. The Supreme Court rejected that position and returned the matter to the lower courts.

Vance is investigating payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal for their silence about past affairs with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Later still, a California Superior Court judge ordered Trump to pay $44,100 in legal fees to Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) to reimburse her attorneys fees in the legal battle still raging between she and the president.

Daniels signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen just prior to the 2016 election that the film star would not talk about a 2006 affair she had with Trump, who was married to the First Lady Melania Trump at the time.

Issued on Aug. 18 but posted online by Clifford’s attorneys, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled that the adult film star was entitled to legal fees, finding her the “prevailing party” under California law despite the case having been dismissed.

In his decision, Broadbelt wrote that since Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Daniels and since the Trump legal team had earlier argued that a defamation suit filed against Trump by Daniels should be handled by an arbitrator, per the NDA, the president was effectively a party to the agreement and therefore must pay up.

During such a tough week, even Donnie’s attempt to be presidential was also dissed.

On Aug. 18 he pardoned womens suffrage icon Susan B. Anthony for her arrest in Rochester, N.Y. in 1872 for casting a ballot when it was still illegal for women to vote in America. Anthony was arrested for her attempt to vote and was found guilty of breaking the law by an all-male jury. She was ordered to pay a $100 fine, though she never paid it.

Trump signed Anthony’s pardon and a proclamation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. When the amendment was signed into law in 1920, Anthony had already been dead for a decade, which also rendered Trump’s political theater DOA.

Held in the midst of an open assault on plans for Americans to vote by mail in the upcoming presidential election, the move was rejected by the National Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester, which declined the gesture — where else — on Twitter.

Recalling Anthony’s trial where she was not allowed to speak because she was a woman and the judge dismissed the jury and pronounced her guilty himself, Anthony wrote in her diary that being denied a trial and fined was an “unjust penalty” for which she would “never pay a dollar.”

Museum officials wrote of Anthony’s decision not to pay and Trump’s pardon:

“To pay would have been to validate the proceedings. To pardon Susan B. Anthony does the same. If one wants to honor Susan B. Anthony today, a clear stance against any form of voter suppression would be welcome. Enforcement and expansion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 would be celebrated.”

Going Postal

As the end result of what appears to be an all out assault on the United States Postal Service (USPS) by the president, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was called before a Senate committee to answer questions about how changes in the American institution may impact the processing of ballots for the upcoming election.

The USPS is expected to see an uptick in mail-in ballots due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus and the public’s fear of contracting the contagion in packed polling places.

DeJoy, a major Republican fund-raiser and Trump donor, with no USPS experience, was appointed to his position in June, but changes he has ordered have adversely affected deliveries of mail across the country.

His moves distressed many who saw the appointment as a power grab by Trump in light of his ongoing concerns about mail-in ballots and the belief that the election will be rigged by fraudulent voters. The USPS began removing mailboxes across the country and shutting down high-volume mail sorters, giving few if any reasons for doing so.

The moves caused delays in mail delivery and appeared to fit with Trump denying money earmarked to the USPS for help with processing mail-in ballots. Trump has said he would not approve the funds unless Congress agreed to his terms.

“They need that money in order to have the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions of ballots,” Trump said during television interview last week. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting. Because they are not equipped.”

The combination of factors led to a crowd of about 75 citizens protesting outside DeJoy’s Washington condo last weekend. Banging drums, blowing horns and carrying signs that accused DeJoy of trying to help Trump sabotage the election, protestors jammed mock ballots into DeJoy’s building in protest of what appears to be a clear conspiracy to undermine the upcoming elections.

In addition to the public protests, more than 20 states across the country announced they would be suing the USPS to stop the changes instituted by DeJoy.

In light of the concerns, DeJoy has stated he would suspend a number of his initiatives “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

In sworn testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, DeJoy said postal workers would prioritize election mail, but admitted that no new plan had been developed to address what is expected to be a huge increase in mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 crisis.

DeJoy said the agency is “fully capable” of delivering the election mail on time.

He told senators that he planned to continue his prohibition on extra mail trips, but denied limiting overtime and shutting down sorting machines. The statements seemed to contradict e-mail correspondence obtained by media sources that suggest the elimination of overtime to save money.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Ca.) called members of the House of Representatives back to Washington to vote this weekend on a bill that would provide $25 billion to the USPS and prohibit any operational changes at the agency.

Members of the House of Representatives are expected to vote on the measure this weekend.

While denying that he spearheaded any moves to sabotage the election or mail-in voting, Trump has already gone on the record opposing the House bill.

The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement yesterday stating it “strongly opposes” the bill and that Trump’s advisers would recommend he veto the measure should it reach his desk.

Trump said the bill would make the USPS’s job more difficult and subject the agency to litigation risks and costs. The OMB statement read:

“This bill is an overreaction to sensationalized media reports that have made evidence-free accusations that USPS has undertaken reforms to achieve political rather than operational objectives.”

Not a Very Goodyear

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

An image posted to social media that was said to be from an employee training session for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company got our favorite blowhard so pumped up this week that he called for a boycott of the 121-year-old iconic American company.

After hearing about company training that informed workers it was unacceptable to wear MAGA hats while on the job, Trump took to Twitter and asked his followers to no longer buy Goodyear tires.

Donnie Dickwad accused the tire company of playing politics and using their power over employees to pressure them against wearing his campaign gear on the job.

The controversy began with a photo that made the rounds online that appeared to show a slide from a company training session in Kansas that stated attire expressing support for Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights was acceptable, but not Make America Great Again or Blue Lives Matter, which caused the president to blow a gasket during a campaign stop in Ohio.

According to local television station WBIW, the employee who took the slide said it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager. He said the slide came from the corporate office in Akron, Ohio.

As part of its “Zero Tolerance” policy the Kansas slide appeared to list Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ attire as acceptable, but listed Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA attire and politically affiliated slogans or material as unacceptable.

Rich Kramer, chairman, CEO & President of the Akron, Ohio based firm, said the image was not officially released by the company but felt the need to clarify.

In an Aug. 20, 2020 letter, Kramer stated:

“First, to be clear, Goodyear does not endorse any political organization, party or candidate. We have a longstanding corporate policy that asks associates to refrain from workplace expressions in support of any candidate or political party. Second. Goodyear strongly supports our law enforcement partners and deeply appreciates all they do to put their lives on the line each and every day for our communities. We have proudly supplied tires to police and fire personnel for more than 100 years and that relationship is foundational to our company.”

The revelation caused the president of the United States to call for a boycott of a business he did not favor, which violates ethical standards, though ethics are never a concern for Trump. He called for a boycott of the tire giant and even suggested that Goodyear tires on the presidential limousine be removed:

“I would swap them out, based on what I heard. We’ll see what happens. You’re going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore and they’ll buy from a competitor, made in the USA.”

Politicians and plant workers in Akron rallied against the president.

Bill Conner, sub-district director for District 1 for the United Steel Workers, said Trump’s call should worry not just employees of Goodyear, but all workers. He called it a “sad day” for the country when its president calls for a protest against buying from an American company.

“And it ought to scare the hell out of every working man and woman in this country,” Conner said during the Thursday rally.