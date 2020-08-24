From the sublime to the ridiculous, Democrats ready to yield the stage to Donnie’s clown show

Oval Office Occupant 45, Daffy Donald Trump, complained last week on Twitter, “Biden’s DNC Speech Was ‘Just Words.’ ”

But Daffy, they were beautiful words, expressed in f’n’ COMPLETE SENTENCES!

Meanwhile, to confuse and rattle the asterisk pre*ident:

Addressing virtual delegates at the Democratic Party National Convention last week, former President Barack Obama said:

“I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. That he might come to feel the weight of the office. And discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. “And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

As Obama spoke those unprecedented words from a former president to a sitting pre*ident, Donald Trump was twittering — in all caps — “HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!”

What a “gotcha moment.” Daffy Donald was succinctly proving Obama’s point.

Historian Michael Beschloss tweeted out:

“No former president has ever attacked his incumbent successor at a convention like Barack Obama tonight, or even come close.”

Trump has long made unfounded claims that Obama was behind the FBI investigation of contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russian sources in 2016. However, Factcheck.org has written that investigators have found no evidence to support that claim.

As Joseph Biden was accepting the party’s nomination for the country’s highest political office, Trump was manically typing “I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION! All while Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities. I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!”

On the same day, however, his former campaign CEO and chief strategist in the White House, Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged with defrauding donors in an online scheme to fund Trump’s racist wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

And if that wasn’t enough, Trump lost another court fight to keep his tax files hidden.

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, an obviously confused (or just plain ignorant) Donnie asked:

“(w)hy Democrats are against voter identification, yet “must have an ID card” to get into the DNC.”

However, the convention last week was entirely virtual and was live-streamed to anyone who wished to participate online.

As one Twitter pundit wrote, “You are an idiot, seriously.”

Hard to top that.

As Joe Biden gave his finest ever speech, saying, “United, we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America,” Donnie twitted, “In 47 years, Joe did none of the things of which he now speaks. He will never change, just words!” This as Republicans were shown voicing their support for Biden.

Biden’s accomplishments are a matter of public record and private personal interactions. Daffy Donald’s are on a broken, warped and distorted public social media record.

For those frothing at the harness, the Republican Party Convention will be opening tonight.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said, “There will be live programming every night, (as opposed to dead) with keynote speakers and ‘surprises.’ ”

The scheduled speakers are a tRumplican Circus troupe, filled with clowns galore.

Popping out of the well-oiled Trump clown car will be Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis homeowners who gained national attention for wielding guns at protesters marching through their private neighborhood. You’ll also get to see Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann, the MAGA-hatted teen who, in a 2019 viral incident, was accused of being disrespectful to Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips.

Might Houston Demon Sperm Doctor, Dr. (?) Stella Immanuel, whose beliefs include male and female sex demons be one of the surprises McDaniel spoke of? You certainly won’t want to miss the goofy My Pillow Man, Kid Rock, nor any other convicted Republican con man they can dig up.

Don’t forget First Lady Melania Trump, rumored to be locked alone in her room and preparing to plagiarize Michelle Obama’s latest speech.

Speeches from the Trump children, including Don-Don and Ivanka, should be riveting!

Taken all together, the RNC Convention promises to be a fun-filled event.

Trump is expected to accept the nomination from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night, even though using the White House as a political prop might be a violation of the law. Nothing new there.

Donnie is expected to take part in all four nights of the convention. Anyone actually think he would miss basking in the adoration of his worshipers?

May the farce be with them all.