Party of Trump (POT) platform decision deals GOP a body blow

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the hard-to-keep-a-good-man-down department, this report marks the return of reporter Macinelli, who retired then unretired, then retired, then unretired again. Welcome back!

By MACINELLI

The Grand Old Party (GOP) of past presidents Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush. is on life support and about to flatline.

Why?

Party of Trump (POT) officials announced over the weekend that Republicans would not campaign this year on a party platform. Instead, they will abide by whatever snake oil the man at the top of their ticket, Impeached President Donald J. Trump, deems worthy of yelling or tweeting about at any given moment.

The Republican National Committee — POTers all — revealed there will be no traditional policy platform coming out of this week’s GOP national convention, which got under way in earnest Monday night. but that it “will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda.”

The RNC statement went on to read:

“The RNC has unanimously voted to forego the Convention Committee on Platform, in appreciation of the fact that it did not want a small contingent of delegates formulating a new platform without the breadth of perspectives within the ever-growing Republican movement.”

America-first agenda? Ever-growing Republican movement? Sounds good, but as the old Wendy’s commercial used to say, “Where’s the beef?”

Does “America first” include a plan to end systemic racism across the country? Does it include re-imagining law-enforcement operations in communities large and small to better protect and defend citizens from all walks of life? Does it include a belated national strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, which so far has killed more than 180,000 Americans?

Does it include pulling together community leaders, law-enforcement officials and political leaders to develop a plan to pull assault weapons off the streets? Does it include working with Congress and health-care officials to improve the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to make certain all Americans have access to quality health care?

Hopefully, debate moderators will push Trump to provide details of his so-called America-first agenda. If he starts attacking his Democratic opponent Joe Biden’s proposals — misrepresenting them in most cases — moderators should note that during the 2016 campaign, Trump promised Mexico would pay for the wall along the country’s southern border; that he was going to rebuild the coal industry and provide gainful employment for thousands of coal miners; that he was going to force companies to bring their manufacturing operations back from overseas; that he was going to scrap the ACA and replace it with a more substantive health-care program.

Empty, feel-good campaign promises don’t translate into good government.

Trump should not be allowed to use the absence of a party platform as an excuse for saying whatever he wants during the debates or on the campaign trail. Unlike running bankrupt casinos and failed businesses, it takes a solid game plan to govern a country as complex as the United States.

In typical POT style, RNC officials blame the media for making an issue out of the “no platform” declaration. The POTers say “the media has outrageously misrepresented the implications of the RNC not adopting a new platform in 2020.”

Really? Well let’s compare the “no platform” approach to what Democrats put on the table during their national convention last week. The Democratic Party’s 94-page document includes specific plans for the following:

Building a stronger, fairer economy

Achieving universal, affordable, quality health care

Protecting communities and building trust by reforming our criminal justice system

Healing the soul of America

Combating the climate crisis and pursuing environmental justice

Restoring and strengthening our democracy

Creating a 21st century immigration system

Providing world-class education in every ZIP code

Renewing American leadership

There is great detail under each heading. Plenty of information for the voting public to read and digest. It’s forward-looking in all categories. It’s void of any direct attacks on the mismanagement of the American government during the past three-plus years under the Trump reign of terror.

And what about the POT officials’ claim that there is an “ever-growing” movement of voters to Trump’s way of thinking.

The Brookings Institute, citing an ABC/ Washington Post poll, noted that support for Trump among non-college women has fallen by 11 percentage points, from 61 percent to just 50 percent. Hillary Clinton lost this group to Trump by 27 points in 2016. Today, Joe Biden trails him by just 6 points. If this pattern were to persist through November, it is hard to see how the president could win re-election.

Trump likes to brag that he has done more for the Black community than any president in history, except maybe Abraham Lincoln. Black voters aren’t buying his snake oil. In late June — before the conventions — Newsweek reported that a Washington Post/Ipsos poll showed a solid 92 percent of Black voters intended to cast ballots for Biden.

Survey participants were split evenly on how they would cast their votes in November, with 49 percent saying they mainly “support Biden” and 50 percent saying they mainly “oppose Trump.”

And this was before Biden selected U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) as his running mate. Harris is the first Black and Indian woman to run as a candidate for the second-highest office in the country.

So, fewer women and almost no Blacks plan to vote for four more years of Trump ripping apart our country.

No platform. No specific America-first plan. No ever-growing move toward the Party of Trump.

The Party of Trump might have dealt a body blow to the Grand Old Party this year, but it might not be crippling.

Election results favoring Biden and the Democrats on Nov. 3 could actually throw a lifeline to the real GOP, putting an end to a nightmare our Founding Fathers feared but could never have imagined would take the form of the POT.