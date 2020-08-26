Trump’s ‘Secret War Against Democratic Cannibals’

I’ll bet you never knew Donald Trump was at war against a cabal of pedophile-cannibals within the Democratic Party, the finance industry, Hollywood and the “deep state.” But it’s apparently true, just ask “Q.”

According to the nest of conspiracy addicts and loonies who collectively call themselves followers of QAnon, members are sworn to protect real American patriots like Trump and his ilk from the blood-sucking, flesh-eating deviates that have been described in Q-detail since October 2017.

When first revealed, the idiotic plots attributed to QAnon seemed so bizarre that most considered them the work of a prankster. One way to identify QAnon followers is to look for the hashtag #WWG1WGA, signifying the motto, “Where We Go One, We Go All”.

At first it all seemed harmless enough.

That changed during the 2016 presidential election when the deranged people who devoured Q’s poisonous tripe decided to actively protect Trump from the deadly inhabitants of the so-called “deep state.” Before too long, they were sharing reports that Democratic cannibals wanted to feast on Donald’s corpulent orange flesh almost as much as they enjoyed drinking the blood of children and selling kidnapped innocents out of pizza parlors to deep state pedophiles bent on destroying America.

The most provocative incident followed Q’s allegations that Hillary Clinton and Democratic elites were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a Washington pizzeria. In December 2016, a vigilante gunman showed up at the pizza restaurant with an assault rifle and opened fire into a closet. Nobody was hurt and the perpetrator was arrested, but his bizarre motive put QAnon into the public eye. It was an event that Trump immediately latched on to.

QAnon was initially launched on the anonymous imageboard 4chan by “Q,” whom conspiracy experts believed was actually a group of entrepreneurs who discovered a unique way to make money off the fears of fools who will believe anything. But whoever was posting the conspiracy theories, they did so by claiming to have access to classified information detailing Trump’s secret war against bloodthirsty Democrats.

Among the many high-profile believers of QAnon is recent convert Mike Flynn, the disgraced former Army general, self-acknowledged liar and convicted felon Trump hired as his first national security adviser. Flynn tweeted a video on Independence Day 2020 as he administered an oath of allegiance to QAnon to his family and friends.

According to a July 6, 2020 article in Salon, Flynn ceremoniously read the U.S. oath of office from his cell phone screen to a small group of friends and family gathered around a backyard fire pit. Group members then raise their hands and repeat the oath after him, adding the phrase, “Where we go one we go all.”

QAnon came under serious scrutiny by NBC News in an Aug. 14, 2018 report describing it as a “convoluted conspiracy theory with no apparent foundation in reality.” Reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins revealed that “the heart” of QAnon’s assertions revolve around alleged “intelligence leaks” uncovered in Trump’s top-secret war against deep state criminals commanded by Hillary Clinton and the sexually deviant Hollywood elite.

The NBC report was quickly followed by more reports. Researchers discovered that QAnon was the creation of Tracy Diaz, Paul Furber and Coleman Rogers, three fringe players on internet message boards and YouTube videos that support conspiracy theories.

Seeing a profit in fear mongering among gullible Americans, they banded together to publish Q’s cryptic posts on more social media outlets, including Reddit.

Diaz, the most visible and voluble of the trio, is a former YouTube mini-star and talk show host who once hosted “TD Uncensored with Tracy Diaz” on the alt-right fringe network Liberty Movement Radio.

By the middle of 2018, according to the NBC report, the founders:

“. . . would create videos, a Reddit community, a business and an entire mythology based off the 4chan posts of “Q,” the pseudonym of the person claiming to be a high-ranking military officer.”

Q’s absurd theories would become the loosely defined QAnon movement that eventually made its way into Trump’s own irrational lexicon.

Facebook and Twitter at least are not seeing thing’s Trump’s way. Both have begun shutting down QAnon tweets, messages, blogs and rants. They’ve also started blocking thousands of accounts and web addresses linked to videos and websites spreading QAnon nonsense.

Social media’s sudden explosion of conscience is more than a bit tardy on QAnon. Since gelling into an organization with thousands of gullible followers, the nebulous Q has accused many liberal Hollywood actors, Democratic politicians and high-ranking officials of being members of an international child sex trafficking ring.

Among Q’s most dangerous fabrications is a report that Trump feigned colluding with Russians to spoof Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller into joining him to expose a ring of deep-state provocateurs, thus preventing a coup d’état led by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

QAnon adherents started attending Trump campaign rallies on Aug. 24, 2018 when TV and radio personality Michael “Lionel” Lebron, a QAnon promoter, was granted a photo-op with Trump in the Oval Office. Bill Mitchell, another broadcaster who promotes QAnon, attended a White House “social media summit” in July 2019. At an August 2019 rally, a man warming up the crowd for Trump used the QAnon motto “where we go one, we go all,” later denying that it was a QAnon reference.

His denial didn’t wash with the FBI, which had just issued a report labeling QAnon as a potential source of domestic terrorism.

Last week, three years after QAnon surfaced, Trump told incredulous journalists that he didn’t know much about the movement, but added that he’d heard that “these were people who love our country.”

According to Media Matters, from 2016 through July 7, 2020, Trump has referenced QAnon at least 185 times by retweeting or mentioning 114 QAnon-affiliated Twitter accounts, sometimes multiple times a day.

Just ask Q.