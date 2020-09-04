Cowardly Trump is not fit to be the leader of America’s armed forces

The Atlantic magazine is reporting that in 2018, Donald J. Trump referred to the Marines and soldiers who died in the epic World War I battle at Belleau Wood as “losers” and “suckers,” a report he vehemently denies. The battle of Belleau Wood was so fierce that the gallant stand by the Marines who fought and died there still resonates in military history today.

The battle that began 102 years ago in France included two regiments of the United States Marines under the command of a U.S. Army general. Their gallant stand helped save Paris from conquest by rampaging Germans who knew that occupying Paris would probably end the war in Germany’s favor.

Also leading the Marines were men like Marine First Sgt. Dan Daly, a two-time Medal of Honor recipient who urged his men forward with the words: “Come on, you sons of bitches. Do you want to live forever?

Then as now, the Marines who fought in France in World War I were volunteers, the few, the proud, and the brave who served as America’s iron fist since the Corps was founded in a tavern on Nov. 10, 1775. Their heroic four-day stand in a patch of woods where the Germans desperately needed to pass changed the direction of the cataclysmic war forever.

The report by The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg said Mr. Trump decided against visiting a cemetery for Americans who fought at Belleau Wood during a 2018 visit to France because the rain would have mussed his hair and because he did not believe it was important to honor the war dead.

The Marines, about 3,000 of them augmenting the American Army’s under-strength 3rd Infantry Division, fought so tenaciously that the Germans called them the “Teufelshunde,” the “devil dogs,” who took everything the Germans could dish out and returned it in kind despite being outgunned, out-trained, and outnumbered by as many as three to one against some of the finest veteran infantry regiments in the German army. Their incredible fight has inspired a dozen generations of young Americans to take their chances by becoming United States Marines.

Atlantic Magazine is also claiming that Trump, a well-known coward and liar who bought his way out of military service claiming that he had debilitating bone spurs, called the Marines and soldiers who fought and died at Belleau Wood “losers,” the same disgusting name he called the late Sen. John McCain, a U.S. Navy carrier pilot shot down over Hanoi during the Vietnam War, to spend almost five years in North Vietnamese captivity.

McCain was captured after being shot down by a North Vietnamese missile on Oct. 26, 1967 while flying his 23rd bombing mission over North Vietnam. While ejecting from his A-4E Skyhawk, he fractured both arms and a leg before nearly drowning in the lake where he landed. After more debilitating injuries, including being bayoneted, McCain was transported to Hanoi’s infamous Hỏa Lò Prison, nicknamed the “Hanoi Hilton” by the American inmates.

The Atlantic also claims that during a conversation with unnamed companions, Trump questioned our country’s reverence for the men who died in France, questioning why anyone would have served there because he didn’t care about honoring those killed in war.

News reports from Trump’s 2018 visit to France said the president declined to fly to the nearby Aisne-Marne American Cemetery where many of the 1,811 honored dead killed during the battle are buried. After the battle, the French renamed Belleau Wood “Bois de la Brigade de Marine” (Wood of the Marine Brigade) in honor of the Marines’ tenacity.

For its unflagging heroism, the French government conferred upon the 5th and 6th Marine Regiments of the USMC the Croix de Guerre for heroism. Even today, Marines in both regiments still wear the shoulder rope that designates their regiments as the same ones. It is a singular honor in the hidebound Corps.

Army General John “Black Jack” Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Force in France, claimed, “The deadliest weapon in the world is a United States Marine and his rifle.

Last night, Trump said only “animals” would say such a thing about America’s fallen dead. His sudden onset of reverence does not set aside his distaste for greeting the country’s fallen when their remains are returned to the United States for burial.

During his term of office, 92 American dead have been brought home from battlefields abroad to Dover, Del., in preparation for final internment. Trump has honored their sacrifice exactly four times by attending the solemn ceremony marking their arrivals.

The nauseating report in The Atlantic, cites four unnamed people with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s comments. The same report claims Trump also disparaged the military service of the late former president George H.W. Bush, and said Americans wouldn’t want to see maimed former service members participating in any military parade.

Apparently, in Trump’s addled, garbage-filled brain, making the ultimate sacrifice for one’s nation is for losers. And now this same deranged man wants another shot at being the American military’s commander-in-chief.

That cannot be allowed to stand.