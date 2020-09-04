Retread: Dear white women, please clean up your big ugly mess

EDITOR’S NOTE: With not enough writers in our stable, today we turn back the clock and republish an article written by our beloved Bluebird. The article, first published in July 2018, would be the last article that Bluebird wrote for us, as she left this earth a short time later. Written in advance of the November 2018 midterm elections, her words then still echo as another November approaches.



By BLUEBIRD

July 22, 2018 — History will record their betrayal and November 8, 2016 will forever mark a shameful event in the lives of all white women.

In the face of truth and righteousness, white women voted by 52 percent for the lying, cheating sack of shit that is Donald Trump instead of the first woman to be the presidential candidate of a major party.

Oh, but her e-mails! Those inconsequential, irrelevant emails. Her e-mails didn’t confuse black women into voting for the pussy grabber — they voted 96 percent for Hillary Clinton. Hispanic women voted for Hillary by 75 percent. So when Trump says he got 52 percent of the women’s vote, he means only white women, which in his mind are the only ones that count.

And now we’re faced with another judgment day on November 6. No less than the future of our nation and democracy is riding on this vote. What say the women?

They better have their asses on the right side of history this time. We know who you are, you feckless runts.

Donald unleashed has given us all reasons to hate him. The constant lies, willful destruction of government, the disloyalty afforded our international friends and the fawning comfort to our enemies. Donald is a one man con game, solicitous to his Republican base but making no effort to serve the majority of us who didn’t vote for him.

Now, Trump is brazenly stealing children from their desperate mothers. There is no explanation for this. There is no excuse for this. It’s not excusable. It’s wrong. It’s cruel. It’s deplorable.

Trump is unrepentant in vilifying women, and his aggressive attacks on women are just a quick, misspelled tweet away. He continues almost daily to attack Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Reps. Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He has had past grievances with Myeshia Johnson, the grieving widow of slain Special Forces Sgt. La David Johnson; Rep. Frederica Wilson; Ghazala Kahn, the Gold Star mother of slain Army Capt: Humayun Khan; all 16 of the women who have accused him of unwanted sexual advances; Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor; talk show hosts Mika Brzezinski and Megan Kelly; writers Gail Collins and Maureen Dowd; actresses Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway and Cher; and models Heidi Klum and Alecia Machado.

Recently, he criticized the #MeToo movement.

Do you sense a pattern here? It’s true Trump castigates everyone with whom he has a difference of opinion, but when it comes to women, it’s personal. Women already have a lower approval rate of Trump’s performance than men, and that was before he started stealing babies.

But thanks to Trump and proactive opposition to him, women with no previous political experience have signed up to run for office in record numbers. Women have led the largest protest marches this year and turned out in huge numbers against Trump, automatic weapons and separating migrant children from their parents.

Black women with their votes alone prevented the accused pedophile Judge Roy Moore from taking the Senate seat in Alabama, in spite of Trump’s endorsement.

This suggests candidates who cling to Trump’s coattails in the fall elections could find themselves alienating the women’s vote.

White women, redeem yourselves. You know who you are. Show up and vote Democrat in November. Men, don’t wait for women to save you.

