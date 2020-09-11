Republicans: Speak now or be held complicit in COVID-19 deaths

No doubt about it, that’s Impeached President Donald J. Trump’s voice on the audiotape dated Feb. 7, 2020, telling veteran journalist Bob Woodward that COVID-19 “is more deadly than even your strenuous flus” and that people could contract the virus just by breathing.

After spilling the reality beans to Woodward, Trump went out on the campaign stump and reassured (translation: lied to) America that this little thing from China called the novel coronavirus would be no worse than the seasonal flu.

He even went on Fox Propaganda News and spread his fake reality to the viewing public more than a month after he told Woodward the truth.

“We’ve had horrible flus. I mean, think of it. We average 36,000 people — death, death,” Trump told his favorite broadcast network team in late March. “I’m not talking about cases. I’m talking about death, 36,000 deaths a year. People die, 36 — from the flu. But we’ve never closed down the country for the flu.”

To Republican lawmakers in Washington and Republican governors across the country who drink whatever Kool-Aid Trump tells you to ingest, do you finally get it now? Trump knew in early February that COVID-19 was a killer, five times more deadly the the common flu.

Trump knew this virus was going to sweep across the country, easily transmitted by simply breathing the air from the infected person standing next to you. And once infected, Americans would die more frequently than if they had contracted the common strain of the flu.

The president thought, however, he could downplay the killer disease long enough that it would “simply go away.” He didn’t want to have COVID-19 wreck his chances at re-election by forcing him to shut down a robust economy, thus sending a skyrocketing stock market into a bearish tailspin.

Trump bet American lives on his political future. He lost. Today, more than 190,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19. Many because Trump gambled with their lives.

Now is the moment of truth for GOP lawmakers everywhere. Speak up — now. Call for Trump to resign or forever be held complicit in the needless deaths of tens of thousands of Americans from COVID-19, simply because your party’s de facto leader put himself before the safety of the people he swore to protect.

If you choose to continue spinning excuses for Trump, you are complicit in the deaths of all those people who put their trust in the false messages coming out of the White House during the past seven months. It’s time to stand up and be counted. It’s time to demand leadership for the country, not more political spin-doctoring designed to get Trump re-elected.

When did Trump know COVID-19 was a more deadly disease than the common flu? As early as Feb. 7, 2020. What did he do about it? Did he issue a national call to combat the spread of the virus? Did he rally Americans to the cause to prevent as many deaths as possible, knowing that it would require personal sacrifices from everyone?

No. He was focused solely on himself, on winning re-election. He couldn’t have cared less about using the power of the presidency to save as many lives as possible.

Speak up now, Republicans. Tell the families and friends of those who died from COVID-19 that you are with them, not with Trump. Tell the people that the health and well-being of every American is more important than a political campaign.

Speak now and demand Trump resign or forever be held complicit in the deaths of Americans from COVID-19.