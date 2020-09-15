Trumper of the Week — Case #4,246

EDITOR’S NOTE: As we enter the home stretch in the 2020 U.S. presidential race, we at The Shinbone Star have created a new feature that will memorialize some of the fine American ass-hats who made this ride so special. Of course we’re talking about the Trumpian legions who put on a show when responsible people like us ask them to wear a protective mask in the midst of pandemic. Perhaps we’re being a bit presumptive in labeling these bad actors “Trumpers,” but after all, we’re exactly the type of small-minded liberals who don’t mind jumping to conclusions!

Anti-masker in Fresno, California demands mashed potatoes & chicken from KFC pic.twitter.com/IicUIOKdhr — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2020