Written by Staff WriterSeptember 18, 2020September 18, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
March 15, 1933 — September 18, 2020
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Ruth Bader Ginsberg
May she rest in power. With eternal gratitude to RBG for her commitment to justice, to democracy, and to the Constitution.
Moscow Mitch has already stated that he won’t honor that request. No surprise there.
