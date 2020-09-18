Written by Staff Writer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

March 15, 1933 — September 18, 2020

3 thoughts on “Ruth Bader Ginsburg

  1. Pingback: The Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – THE SHINBONE STAR – Serendipity Seeking Intelligent Life on Earth

  2. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Ruth Bader Ginsberg
    May she rest in power. With eternal gratitude to RBG for her commitment to justice, to democracy, and to the Constitution.

