Will Dec. 14, 2020, be a day of infamy or celebration?

No matter what Impeached President Donald J. Trump blathers about at campaign rallies over the next 47 days, official Election Day results won’t be certified until Dec. 14, 2020.

Trump doesn’t want anyone to know that this date with destiny exists. He is banking that voters will falsely assume that if he’s winning on Nov. 3 and final results aren’t announced, then the election must be rigged against him. Or if he’s winning and his Election Day opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, won’t concede defeat, that again the books are being cooked to deprive Trump of four more years to sell out the country to his Russian handler, Vladimir Putin.

Trump wants to create chaos on Nov. 4, energize his vigilante militia, and throw copious amounts of legal briefs into the court system in order to secure another four more years of his divisive, criminal execution of the office of the presidency.

Sorry, Mr. Trump, but until Dec. 14, the popular vote is not certified. That’s the law. And given the challenges COVID-19 has created for voters to cast their ballots this year, it will likely take all of that time to determine the outcome of an election for the soul of America.

Yes, Dec. 14, 2020, could be a day that will live in infamy if the deconstruction of America is the voters’ choice with Trump’s re-election. Or it could be a new Fourth of July when our country celebrates independence from a wannabe dictator and Biden earns the challenging task of rescuing America from the havoc Trump has wrought.

Between Nov. 3 and Dec. 14, the outcome of the election won’t be known for certain. The complex election process designed by our Founding Fathers made certain the American people would not directly choose the president and vice president, but they didn’t want to give Congress the sole power of selection, either.

Thus the creation of in many citizen’s minds the dreaded Electoral College.

This year, however, voters might want to thank those wise men who forged a republic and a democracy some 240 years ago and created this cumbersome process that partially inhibits the popular vote from being the determining factor on who occupies the People’s House.

Hogwash, you say. Broadcast pundits and news anchors will be calling states for Trump or Biden before the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 4. One of the contestants for the White House, you might argue, will concede defeat, setting our country either on a rebuilding, restoration program toward greatness or reinforcing the downward spiral into authoritarian rule that started nearly four years ago.

Without getting too deep in the weeds, here’s how it works, as detailed by “The Conversation” web site:

The federal election process election begins in October, when the Archivist of the United States sends a letter to the governor of each state. The document outlines their responsibilities regarding the Electoral College, which is not a place but a process by which electors — people who are chosen by their party — vote for their party’s presidential candidate.

The machinery of the Electoral College is complex, but in short, Americans vote for electors and the electors vote for the president. Then, the winner is declared — right?

Not quite. Once a final tally of voters’ in-person, mail-in and provisional ballots has been concluded, all 50 governors prepare their state’s Certificate of Ascertainment, a document listing their electors for the competing candidates.

Each state completes that process at its own rate. This year, because of the pandemic, finalizing the electoral vote count will likely take a lot longer. Once completed, copies of the Certificate of Ascertainment are then submitted to the U.S. Archivist.

After governors submit names to the Archivist, each state’s Electoral College electors meet in the state capital to formally cast their votes for president and vice president on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December.

This year, that’s Dec. 14. In ways that vary state by state, each state’s electors then prepare six Certificates of Vote, which are sent by registered mail to the President of the U.S. Senate and the Archivist of the United States. The remaining four certificates are sent to state officials.

On Jan. 6, the Senate convenes to confirm the results. President of the Senate — in this case it will be current Vice President Mike Pence — reads the results and asks if there are any objections. Without objections, the results are recorded and the process becomes history.

For more than two centuries, America has peacefully and successfully transferred power from one president to the next. A smooth transition of power has been a hallmark of the country considered a beacon of democracy around the world.

Thanks to Mr. Trump’s ranting and raving, however, Election Day 2020 could be anything but peaceful. His enablers, men like convicted political gadfly Roger Stone, have called for Trump’s vigilantes to hit the streets if the wannabe dictator isn’t declared victorious in November.

That’s why Americans from all walks of life need to keep Dec. 14 on the tip of their tongues. Stay calm. Know that the legal process as designed by the likes of Thomas Jefferson and John Adams is one of the cornerstones of the United States.

December 14: A day that will live in infamy or celebration.