Ruth Bader Ginsburg deserves some respect before Trump and Republicans disgrace her memory

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday as quietly as she served our nation. No fanfare, no hand-wringing, no cries for supplication. Too bad the rest of us can’t follow her lead, there are already too many frenzies dining on the soul of the nation.

Both parties are busy capitalizing on Ginsburg’s death. The Republicans want her replacement voted on before the next president is inaugurated. The Democrats, currently without much steam to dictate otherwise, say that we should honor RBG’s final wish to wait until after the election to pick her successor.

People who still care where the moral compass points will say RBG isn’t even cold in her grave and the politicians are already fighting over her bones. Unfortunately, that is what our country has become.

Both the New York Times and the Washington Post used half the viewable screen of their online publications to announce that more frenzy is at hand. The Post used RBG’s passing to reveal that Sen. Mitch McConnell has already vowed to hold a vote to replace her.

Presidential dark horse candidate and supernatural bloviator Donald J. Trump has leaked his short list of candidates to replace Ginsburg, and it includes two women candidates for his lackeys to patronize. It isn’t clear from the photos if either has big breasts, which would be key consideration for Trump.

Reuters is reporting that Judge Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett were among the top contenders.

Lagoa is a circuit judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit that includes Florida. Barrett is a circuit judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit that includes Indiana. Both women have solid credentials as strict, traditional legal conservatives.

Mr. Wishy-Washy, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, has said he wouldn’t vote for a Supreme Court nominee a month before a presidential election, sentiments echoed by four of his Republican colleagues. Graham will probably change his mind if Arizona Democratic candidate Mark Kelly beats incumbent Sen. Martha McSally.

If Kelly wins on Nov. 3 as expected, he could be seated within a week to fill the seat vacated by the late Republican Sen. John McCain. McSally was appointed to fill McCain’s seat until the election. Lawyers from both parties told the Arizona Republic the winner of that election could be sworn-in early under state law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, himself locked in a close race, better be minding his own Ps and Qs. His opponent is a smart, sparky, motivated, former Marine Corps fighter pilot and proud Mom who knows how to fight.

Right now, Mitch’s race is “too close to call,” according to several prominent pundits. If he insults too many women while trying to placate Trump, he could go down along with the president.

Lisa Murkowski, the Republican senator from Alaska, vowed early Friday before Ginsburg’s death that she would not vote for any Supreme Court nominee before the presidential election. She joined GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who told the Times recently that she would not vote to seat a Supreme Court justice in October because it was too close to the Nov. 3 election. Retiring Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has also said he would not vote for a nominee before the election.

If all those things actually happen, the Republican margin in the Senate will look anorexic.

Unfortunately, talk is cheap. Three of the languid senators have repeatedly caved in to power persuasion. Graham’s frequent changes of heart seem more applicable to an ambitious remora always looking for bigger shark to suck up to.

The Associated Press is reporting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday told reporters in Wilmington, Del.:

“There is no doubt — let me be clear — that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider.”

Trump has already said it is incumbent on him as president to immediately nominate a replacement for Ginsburg so the full court will hear any arguments erupting from the controversial election campaign he is currently losing.

Harris posted a statement Friday evening on Twitter mourning Ginsburg’s death and the imposition it is causing the already intense presidential election. She wrote that the U.S. Supreme Court should not be filled until a new president is in office. Her platitude sounded about as warm and sentimental as a dead mackerel:

“Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy. In some of her final moments with her family, she shared her fervent wish to ‘not be replaced until a new President is installed.’ We will honor that wish.”

Maybe, maybe not, but now is not the time for Democrats to sound like insensitive Republicans. Nothing is going to change before Monday. Wouldn’t it be better to let the brilliant jurist, beloved wife and mother, and one of the greatest and most sincere proponents of equal rights for everybody to simply rest in peace — if even for a weekend?