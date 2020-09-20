Trumplandia: September 12 — 20, 2020

Supremely Sorrowful Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.0% — up from 42.5% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 53% — up from 48% last week

NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, 9/18/20 Biden — 52% / Trump — 42%

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

President Trump hearing about RBG’s death for the first time… Wow. pic.twitter.com/EDRR2a9sWs — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 19, 2020

Actually Saddened to Hear That?

The week of our Trump — Sept. 12, 2020: The nation was shaken this week by the passing of judicial giant and liberal icon U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, 87, affectionately known in liberal circles as the Notorious RBG, died at home on Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2015. She was the second woman to serve on the nation’s highest court and was a trailblazer and resounding voice for women’s rights and gender equality.

Trump was told about the Ginsburg’s death just before boarding Air Force One following a rally in Bemidji, Minn. Surprised by the news, Trump managed to give a surprisingly mature response to the death of one of his most ardent opponents on the Supreme Court:

“Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me that for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman, who led an amazing life. I’m actually saddened to hear that.”

Despite his uncharacteristically human and almost presidential response, Trump and the Republicans wasted no time making plans to fill the seat that had been occupied by Ginsburg for the last 27 years.

Shortly after ordering flags at the White House and at public buildings to be flown at half-staff, Trump announced he would not delay naming her successor. A Trump adviser told CNN that the public can expect the president to announce a pick for the Supreme Court before the first scheduled presidential debate on Sept. 29.

Trump tweeted:

“@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”

As members of both political parties mourned her death and argued about the appropriateness of immediately replacing her, Trump’s statement set the tone for what will surely be a political turf-war over the appointment prior to the November election.

Democrats of every stripe are urging Republicans to wait until after the election to nominate a replacement.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.) described Ginsburg as a “giant in American history” and said the American people should have a voice in her replacement, which he said should not happen until after the election.

In fact Ginsburg’s last wish was to not be replaced until after the election. The justice told her granddaughter just days before her death:

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

However, the initial response from Republicans has been mixed.

Senate Majority Leader Moscow Mitchell McConnell, (R-Ky) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) continue to faithfully back Trump and his push to name another conservative justice to the high court less than two months before the election.

McConnell said the nominee to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

History is poised to mark McConnell and Graham as hypocrites due to their stance against former President Barack Obama, who sought to replace former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia in 2016 with D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals chief Judge Merrick Garland just prior to the election in which Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

McConnell said the 2016 nomination of Garland is different because Obama was a lame duck and Trump could possibly be re-elected.

Graham took it a step further in 2016 when he commented on the possibility of such a situation occurring at the end of president’s first term and that he wanted to wait for the election:

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

Just four years later, however, the Trump sycophant completely changed his position, saying now that he supports Trump in “any effort to move forward” in replacing RBG.

When interviewed yesterday, wishy-washy Sen. Susan Collins, (R-Maine) said she did not believe the Senate should vote on a nominee prior to the election. During the interview, she said that right should go to the newly elected president.

A Facebook post, allegedly from a GOP insider, identified Collins, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, (R-Alaska), Sen. Mitt Romney, (R-Utah) and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) as four Republican senators who would oppose any Senate push to replace Ginsburg before the election.

A tweet by Utah politician Jim Dabakis stated that at least Romney was against the naming of a replacement, but Liz Johnson, Romney’s communication’s director, said the Facebook post was “grossly false.”

At press time, no official position has been taken by the Republican Party regarding Trump’s push to replace Ginsburg before the election.

Trump actually began preparing for Ginsburg’s death more than a year ago following one of her many trips to the hospital for a procedure known as a pulmonary lobectomy. In January 2019, Trump reached out to right-wing political allies for names to consider filling Ginsburg’s seat, should she die.

Included on that list was Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sixth Circuit Judge Joan Larsen, Eleventh Circuit Judge Britt Grant and Neomi Rao, Trump’s former nominee to replace recently appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Earlier this month, Trump dropped the names potential nominees that included Sen. Ted Cruz, (R-Texas), Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-Mo.) and Sen. Tom Cotton, (R-Ark.) on a list of 20 possible picks he floated for consideration.

Ginsburg,a Brooklyn, N.Y. native, is to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery close to President John F. Kennedy and near the final resting places of 13 other Supreme Court justices buried there including: Chief Justice Earl Warren, William Rehnquist, William Howard Taft and Warren Burger, according to the Supreme Court.

Herd mentality

Prior to and following the death of the legendary Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, President Trump continued holding COVID-19 super spreader events across a nation that is still in an active battle against the pandemic.

In campaign stops from Minnesota to North Carolina, Trump continued to ignore the prevalence of COVID-19 by having his cult-like followers sign waivers not holding him legally responsible for their infections — or worse — and of course not requiring his audience to social distance or wear protective facial masks.

With the election less than two months away, Trump continued to “turn the corner” on COVID and seemed to mark the eclipsing of the 200,000 killed benchmark with a televised town hall. Hosted by ABC News and moderated by former aide to President Bill Clinton, George Stephanopoulos, the Sept. 15 town hall was televised from Philadelphia, Pa., with a live audience that was both sparse and masked.

Confronted by questions from Stephanopoulos and from the audience, our favorite autocrat continued his disinformation campaign about a disease that in addition to the death toll has left more than 25 million people out of work, infected 6.8 million and wrecked the economy.

Concerning his performance against COVID-19, Trump said:

“I think what I did by closing up the country, I think I saved two, maybe two and a half [million], maybe more than that, lives. I think we did a very good job. I don’t know if that’s been recognized.”

Despite the fact that approximately 40,000 more Americans become infected each day, Trump continued to push for schools to reopen, college football to be played and for more of his his super-spreader rallies to be held across the country.

In one terrifying exchange, the man with a very good brain, had a slip of Freudian proportions when he referred to the use of a “herd mentality” to help combat the disease. Although we assume the Donald was speaking about the development of “herd immunity” by Americans, the fun ensued after Trump misspoke.

He continued to deny downplaying the virus despite confessing on tape that he’d done just that, and in fact claimed that he actually “up played” the virulence of the contagion while somehow also stating that he had hoped to keep the nation from panicking by not disclosing its seriousness.

He then returned to the belief that not only would the virus disappear, but that a vaccine would be available to Americans, though he provided no specific data or timetable:

“It is going to disappear. It’s going to disappear — I still say it. We’re going to be okay and it is going away and it’s probably going to go away a lot faster because of the vaccine. It would go away without the vaccine — sure it would go away without the vaccine, over a period of time — sure with time it goes away and you’ll develop like a herd mentality (sic). It’s going to be herd developed, that’s (herd immunity) going to happen — that will all happen.”

The town hall was one of Trump’s only parlays into the real world outside the White House and absent the massive rallies and adoring fans. Often appearing to be more of a cult leader than the incumbent president and leader of the nation’s oldest political party, Trump’s appearances across the country in the past weeks have attracted thousands of his herd and helped spread the virus in areas that had seen smaller outbreaks.

For instance, earlier this month, on Sept. 2, he visited the dairy state on the heels of the shooting of unarmed Black motorist Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Touting his “Law and Order” strategy, Trump visited businesses damaged by the riots that followed the shooting. Trump also visited with police, but not with Blake’s family or protestors.

This week he returned to the scene of the crime and held an outdoor rally in Mosinee, where supporters of the president jammed into open-air space at the Central Wisconsin Airport and declined to social distance or wear protective face masks.

In the two weeks in between, which is thought to be the incubation period for coronavirus, Wisconsin now has one of highest daily infection rates in the country. Yesterday, 2,300 new infections arose in the battleground state, which has seen almost 100,000 people infected since March.

Despite all the evidence, Trump’s faithful lemmings continue to attend his rallies droves and not follow federal guidelines for not spreading COVID-19.

Just this weekend, Trump has held rallies for thousands in Bemidji, Minn. and Fayetteville, N.C.

In what continues to be a tug-of-war between national health officials and Trump, the CDC this week went off script and told congressional leaders that wearing protective face masks was “more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine,” before having backtrack from the statement.

Trump quickly attacked the statement, claiming that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield must have been confused and misunderstood the question. Trump said he called Redfield about the statement and that the CDC head agreed he’d answered the question “incorrectly.”

Redfield later “clarified” his statement under oath on Twitter, of all places, at 6:41 p.m., hours after his Capitol Hill testimony.

He said:

“I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines and the importance in particular of a #COVID19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine is the thing that will get Americans back to normal everyday life.”

A new statue would be best

Because we are reflecting on a classy lady in this issue, it would only make sense to focus on the very classy lady with the (EB-1A) or “Einstein visa,” currently living in the White House.

An immigrant with a questionable — or at least humble — beginning, the First Lady’s native country of Slovenia paid tribute to her this week by restoring a statue in her honor. The original wooden statue that was erected just outside her home town was vandalized and later destroyed on July 4 of this year by unknown assailants.

Artist Brad Downey, a Kentucky-based artist who resides in Berlin, commissioned the original work of art and the replacement statute as well, which is now made of bronze. Downey said the new bronze statue was created during the COVID-19 lockdown in the region, which forced him to stay in Slovenia.

The replacement statue was unveiled to the public this week on the same tree stump near the first lady’s former home in Sevnica. A spokesman for the municipality voiced his disapproval of the work of art, stating: “it does not correspond to our values of cultivating feelings of respect to our fellow human beings.”

The original piece was created by Ales “Maxi” Zupevc, a pipe layer with no formal training, but who has a hobby of using a chainsaw to create folk art. The wooden Melania was unveiled in September 2019.

Downey bought the tree and cut it to the right proportions for a sculpture. He also purchased the plot of land on which the original statue was to rest and paid Zupevc to create the work of art. The original wood masterpiece captured the FLOTUS in her shawl, powder blue Ralph Lauren skirt suit and waving as she did during Trump’s Jan. 20, 2017 inauguration.

It stood in the field where it was created for about a year before Downey arranged for a formal unveiling and invited the international media. The statue was torched in July, months after a 25-foot painted wooden likeness of Donald suffered a similar fate in January of this year.

Known as the “Trumpercracker,” the statue was created by Slovenian artist Tomaz Schlegl as the last piece in a set of statues of world leaders that he called “Statues of Liberty.” The Donald edition featured two-faces, one human and one vampire.

There have been no known efforts to replace Donald’s wooden likeness. CNN reported the remains of the burned wooden statue of Melania Trump was removed shortly after it was burned and was included as part of an exhibition in the Slovenian town of Kroper, titled “F**k Off Illusion.”