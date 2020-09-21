Republicans: Honor RBG’s final ‘most fervent wish’

Ruth Bader Ginsberg dictated a final request to her granddaughter shortly before the legendary U.S. Supreme Court justice died Friday evening at her home in Washington, D.C. at age 87:

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

RBG not only knew her time as a vibrant and visionary, legal and patriotic voice for millions of Americans was growing short. She also knew her long, often public battle with pancreatic cancer was nearing an end.

She also knew her death would leave a vacancy on the Court, creating more chaos in the nation’s current political world being dictated by Impeached President Donald J. Trump.

RBG’s message to those who could choose her successor — Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate: Hands off.

It’s a request from a storied jurist, from a woman who fought valiantly from the highest court in the land for all Americans to have the rights and privileges afforded them by the U.S. Constitution.

On Nov. 3, voters will decide the next U.S. president. RBG’s expressed desire was that former Vice President and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden will take the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2021. She believed with all her heart that the selection of her replacement should not happen a scant 40 days before the most consequential Election Day in recent American history.

The Notorious RBG, however, knew it would be a tough political battle for Democrats to win, thus her final wish dictated to her granddaughter.

As she feared, the Republicans couldn’t wait even an hour after news of her death stunned the country.

Rude and crude “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, leader of the Trump cabal in the U.S. Senate where any nominee will need to pass muster in order to gain a lifetime appoint to the Supreme Court, blasted out a statement Friday night bragging that the Senate will vote on a Trump nominee to fill RGB’s seat on the Court by the end of the year.

McConnell’s thoughtless statement was followed shortly by a similarly callous notice from Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD):

“I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them.”

Apparently filling a Supreme Court seat is more important than protecting the lives of millions of Americans infected by COVID-19. McConnell and Thune’s actions place approving a Trump nominee to a lifetime position on the Court above trying to slow the coronavirus death count of that has climbed above 200,000 in the United States, the most of any country in the world.

Apologies for the necessary digression. Back to the thoughtless reactions of Republicans following the news of RBG’s passing.

Trump was caught by surprise Friday night by the news as he stepped off the stage at a campaign rally in Minnesota. He gave a brief by-the-book comment praising Ginsberg and her career as a jurist. He was without his iPhone and couldn’t tweet what he was really thinking at the time.

On Saturday morning, however, the gloves came off when Trump boasted:

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”

RBG deserves better than this from the Republicans, particularly those who blocked then-President Barack Obama’s selection of Merrick Garland to replace Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia when the justice unexpectedly died in February 2016.

McConnell led the GOP attack against Garland in the Senate by stating emphatically that “[t]he American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Election Day at that point in 2016 was some nine months away. This year’s race for the White House ends in just over 40 days. At this point in the heated contest for the soul of America, Biden is leading in most of the popular polls.

Apparently a lack of confidence in the election outcome has turned Republicans — well, at least those like McConnell and Thune, who are Trump enablers — into cold, heartless, self-serving, power-hungry sycophants of a wannabe dictator.

RBG’s tenure on the Court, her contributions to shaping the country through legal decisions — majority and minority opinions — as well as her life spent battling against the legal profession’s glass ceiling for women deserve a proper hug from Americans.

She worked tirelessly to earn the respect of millions of this country’s citizens — women and men, young and old.

Sometimes winning isn’t everything. Sometimes when a legend dies a certain grace period should be provided to recognize contributions made by a special person to the fabric of this country.

Republicans: RBG’s final “most fervent wish” should be honored without question.