America: No longer the land where wishes come true

I loved me some Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even have a little action figure of her dressed in judicial robes and wielding a gavel. But even a flaming liberal like me knows the United States of America will never be ruled by a dying wish, even one from so august a personage as The Notorious RBG.

If dying wishes counted for anything, mine might be for Donald Trump to be dragged screaming from the West Wing by an unruly mob of Antifa patriots and hanged from the thickest branch of that big magnolia tree on the South Lawn. But if I die tomorrow, I already know none of that stuff is going to happen.

Ginsburg’s dying wish was considerably classier and more benign than mine, but it’s not going to happen either. I’m sure you’ve seen her last wish because it’s already been bandied about for days. I repeat it here for the sake of completeness. Ginsburg said:

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Just 17 words to sum up so rich a life as RBG’s. It’s touching, sad, beautiful, all those things. But so what? The curious thing to me is that she uttered them at all.

Ginsburg — probably better than any of us — knew that even two dozen deathbed wishes wouldn’t have bought her a cup of coffee at the IHOP, much less be used as a guideline for Supreme Court nominations. Such a notion might fly in a decent country, but the United States of America is no longer that.

So why do it? Ginsburg was a smart lady, why bother saying something she knew would never happen?

Was she simply playing the only card she had left, the decency card? Was it an apology of sorts to the nation she had long served, a last moment of despair when she finally realized she would be unable to cling to life long enough to prevent that last shred of American democracy from dying with her?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was certainly aware of all that was at stake. She knew Donald Trump, Moscow Mitch, Miss Lindsey and all the rest would step on her face the minute her life expired, so what else could she do but pass to us her tiniest feather of hope, knowing that it would soon be buffeted on the greasy wind of Republican ambition, for all to see.

Knowing her dying wish would never be honored by men with no honor, Ginsburg handed us the only thing she had left to give: one final opportunity to show the world — and American voters — exactly what Republicans are made of.