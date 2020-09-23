Trump prefers packing the Court to protecting American lives

There’s no doubt today that Impeached President Donald J. Trump is more concerned with stacking the U.S. Supreme Court with ultraconservative legal minds than protecting Americans from the killer COVID-19.

In a desperate attempt to try and salvage his struggling re-election campaign, Trump is scrambling to quickly fill the seat of legendary justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while mostly ignoring the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans from the deadly coronavirus during the past seven months.

When RBG died Friday night, Trump and his GOP sycophants wasted no time turning the tragic loss of one of the most revered jurists into a blatant attempt to rally moderate Republicans and independent voters to their side of the battle for the soul of the country.

Trump, his campaign strategists and political enablers believe sending another staunch conservative to the Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn two controversial issues — Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act (better known as Obamacare) — will bring moderates and independents back into his side on Election Day.

Less than 24 hours after the nation learned of RBG’s death, Trump announced he would have a nominee to fill her seat on the Court in a matter of days. His master enabler in the Senate, “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), bragged that there would be a vote on the nominee before the end of the year, if not sooner; maybe even before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Compare Trump’s rapid response to RBG’s passing — a nominee named in a week and a possible Senate vote in just over 40 days — to the seven months he has spent knowingly and heartlessly downplaying COVID-19’s deadly attack on the country.

Trump is likely to get his nominee approved before votes are counted on Nov. 3. That way he will be sure of a friendly audience should election results be challenged before the Supreme Court.

Contrast that to the fact that the families and friends of the more than 200,000 Americans killed by the coronavirus will never again see their loved ones. Had Trump moved quickly back in February to provide a national battle plan against the deadly disease, tens of thousands of lives would have been saved, health experts across the country agree.

Trump says he needs to move quickly on the Supreme Court appointment since he promised his supporters back in 2016 that he would shape the Court into a conservative judicial firewall against “liberal” activists’ attempts to “destroy America.”

Yeah, right. Like Trump has kept all his campaign promises from four years ago. Tell that to the coal miners still waiting for their industry to come back and provide them the opportunity to work their asses off, as Trump promised numerous times on the campaign trail in 2016.

Tell that to Americans who once had good-paying manufacturing jobs that were moved overseas (read China and Mexico) and believed Trump when he promised he would not only force companies to bring those jobs back to America, but would also rebuild the manufacturing segment of the economy better than ever.

Tell that to everyone who heard the promises of Trump and his Republican buddies in Congress that they would not only take down Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act), but replace it with a plan the likes of which would become the envy of the world.

An important note is needed here: The Trump administration is arguing a case before the Supreme Court a week after Election Day that would wipe out the ACA. There’s still no replacement plan to take its place should the Court rule in Trump’s favor. He and his cronies have had nearly four years to come up with a substitute for Obamacare but have failed.

Trump wants to make certain Obamacare is wiped out. He couldn’t care less that tens of millions of Americans covered under the program would be left without health care, or that those with pre-existing conditions will struggle to find health insurance policies they can afford.

Trump operates under one and only one rule of life: Whatever is best for Donald J. Trump deserves his attention. He believes the world exists only for him to stuff his pockets full of other people’s money.

Trump’s laser-focused, fast-tracking of a nominee to replace RBG while thousands of Americans lose their struggle to survive COVID-19 is proof positive he is worried that his re-election campaign is falling apart.

In some 40 days and 40 nights he will find out if his desperate salvage project is successful.

The rest of us will keep in our thoughts and prayers the families of the hundreds of thousands who died because of Trump’s lack of leadership.

We will work toward restoring sense and sensibility to our government after Jan. 20, 2021 when, hopefully, Trump is sent packing back to New York City and a date with federal prosecutors.