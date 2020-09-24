Bringing Down Donald J. Trump Should Include Edgar The Bug

Times are uncertain and scary. Donald J. Trump and the Russians are on the offensive. Revered RBG is laying in state, already beset by blood-suckers seeking political advantage by abusing a corpse. Trump has already despoiled her glistening legacy by spitting on her final wish.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are fumbling around wringing their hands, pretending they have options up their sleeve to turn back the SCOTUS stampede. Behind them, the Pentagon was very quietly slipping light American armor into Syria to “protect the oil” that government officials somehow believe is theirs.

If there is any good news, it is that Trump’s popularity with old Floridians and young Cubans around Miami and elsewhere in Florida is waning. Looking for more positives? Well, more young people have registered to vote than ever before and the experts say most of them will vote for the Biden ticket. Except, for some 201,000 dead Americans who are missing the latest drama, it seems a lot of ordinary people are finally waking up to the grim reality of life or death under COVID-19.

Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden is still holding his own with dignity while Trump tries to insult his way toward another term. The man is simply a cockroach without boundaries and everybody knows it.

Democrats need somebody like the Edgar the Bug to make a difference.

Edgar is one of the creatures in the “Men In Black” movie who dresses himself in the skin of an abusive husband before heading into the big city to destroy a friendly universe. So far, Trump has proven immune to every earthly bug repellent known to humankind. It is time to think out of the box and perhaps deploy a bigger cockroach. There must be at least one in the entire universe.

The Democrats’ first-team response to the calamity left behind by RBG’s passing was revealed Sunday afternoon when New York pols Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and feisty left-wing populist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, held a joint press conference to talk about how their party is going to prevail. Ocasio-Cortez is touted in some circles as Schumer’s future opponent for his long-held Senate seat. It was ugly.

They sounded like a pair of shocked high school kids enraged that their competition had betrayed them, that is until Ocasio-Cortez replied to a reporter’s question in Spanish while Schumer beamed WTF through his face mask. They eventually promised in English an accounting for the Republican Party’s perfidy once the dust settles.

If that was the best the Dems got, then they should have kept their mouths shut until they had something constructive to say. Admitting in every sound bite they were had by the evil geniuses destroying American democracy is not the way to excite voters. A better way to get the Dems ramped up enough to vote would be seeing breaking news reports that Edgar the Bug is chasing Trump around America hoping for some fatty lunch meat.

The biggest thing not being discussed while Trump ruins America is the Pentagon sleight-of-hand over the weekend. It has only been a few weeks since Trump whined that his generals and admirals won’t let him bring peace to the world.

Trump’s remarkably inept election team has apparently decided that with nothing on par with Edgar The Bug to justify Trump’s militaristic existence, quietly rattling a few sabers to demonstrate his love for the military is so deep that he’d be willing to send service members to their deaths in Syria would have to do.

In all the hoopla over the election, it’s easy to forget that in December 2018, Trump ordered the complete withdrawal of 2,000 American troops from the very same region of Syria. According to Trump, the U.S. had defeated ISIS and it was time for our men and women to come home. It was a surprise decision that compelled then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis to resign.

Even Moscow Mitch and his lapdog Lindsey Graham strongly criticized Trump’s move. Shortly thereafter, Trump tried to reverse his decision, but changed his mind again on Oct. 7, 2019 while he was slipping and sliding around trying not to get impeached.

The so-called show of force Trump approved has about as much force as a battery toothbrush. Sending six aging armored fighting vehicles to eastern Syria to defend hundreds of American troops stationed in Syria is pointless except as a symbolic gesture in response to an incident with Russian soldiers last month that left seven American troops injured.

A military spokesman at Central Command headquarters said the deployment of the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, more “advanced radars” and increased flight patrols was a “clear demonstration of U.S. resolve to defend Coalition forces” in eastern Syria.

“U.S. Central Command has directed a number of actions in northeast Syria to help ensure the safety and security of Coalition forces,” Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a briefing. “These actions are a clear demonstration of U.S. resolve to defend Coalition forces in the ESSA, and to ensure that they are able to continue their Defeat-ISIS mission without interference.”

This troop move marks the fourth or fifth time Trump has used defeating the already defeated ISIS terrorist army as an excuse to flex his muscles since he announced America’s victory over ISIS in December 2018.

“We have won against ISIS. We have beaten them and we have beaten them badly,” Trump said at the time. “We have taken back the land and now it’s time for our troops to come back home.”

“Our boys, our young women, our men, they’re all coming back,” Trump added in an additional tweet. “And they’re coming back now. We won. And that’s the way we want it. And that’s the way they want it.”

It doesn’t look like Trump will be selected for the Nobel Peace Prize after all. He was nominated for the award by far-right Norwegian anti-immigration nut job Christian Tybring-Gjedde. One pundit said Trump’s nomination was like endorsing a pyromaniac to be a firefighter.

The whacked-out Norwegian “previously nominated Mr Trump for the award in 2018 for his attempts to solve the North Korean nuclear tensions.”

Trump maintains he deserves the Nobel Prize despite the blood-curdling setbacks in all his peace deals, including the latest one in the Middle East between Israel and a few of its Arab neighbors desperately in need of guns and money to stymie Iran’s ambitions.

Trump says the reason doesn’t matter.

“They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for,” Trump complained. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for… ?’ ”

A bigger question is what meaningful thing has Trump accomplished while more than 200,000 of his fellow Americans choked to death, vainly listening to his meaningless platitudes.

The simple truth is absolutely nothing.