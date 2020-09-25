Trump’s idiotic words encourage violence, threaten American lives

“Eat em. Don’t throw em,” Bumble Bee company officials tweeted Tuesday.

They were referring to cans of their tuna that Impeached President Donald J. Trump claimed were being used as weapons by protesters across the country during confrontations with law enforcement officers.

“They go out and buy tuna fish and soup. You know that, right? Because they throw it, they throw it, it’s the perfect weight — tuna fish,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh. “They can really rip it, right? And that hits you. No, it’s true. Bumble Bee brand tuna.”

Trump, in his off-the-rails, warped view of reality, for some reason felt the need to weaponize cans of tuna. He picked on Bumble Bee specifically since in 2018 that company said Trump’s tariffs on Chinese tuna would be “devastating” for their business.

Important note: There have been no media reports of police being hit with cans of tuna.

Still, Trump putting ideas in the minds of his cabal of supporters who consider the wannabe dictator the second coming of Jesus, often result in actions that hurt or kill innocent people .

The most classic case — before canned tuna — was Trump’s suggestion to test the use of disinfectants to kill COVID-19. His remarks led poison control centers to reiterate that disinfectants and cleaners should not be ingested, inhaled, or injected.

The makers of Clorox and Lysol pleaded with Americans not to inject or ingest their products.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study of 502 adults found that 39 percent of those surveyed had misused the cleaning products, and one quarter reported “an adverse health effect that they believed was a result” of the products.

More frightening to all Americans should be Trump’s continued use of his Twitter account and frequent campaign rallies to encourage violent reactions — in many cases by armed vigilantes — to mostly peaceful protests in major cities across the country.

Trump’s use of a bully pulpit to promote his divisive approach to trying to manage our republic and its democratic form of government is not a new tactic. He has a very long history of inciting violence.

Remember this 2016 Trump campaign rally moment?

“If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously, OK? Just knock the hell . . . I promise you I will pay for the legal fees.”

Fast forward to the summer of 2020 and Trump’s desperate campaign to remain in the White House. Violence has erupted in major metropolitan areas across the country as thousands of Black Lives Matter (BLM) members protest racism and police brutality.

The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. sparked not only national demonstrations but protest events around the world. In the U.S., however, the mostly peaceful protests turned violent under the cover of darkness when individuals or small groups took to breaking store windows, setting businesses on fire and throwing water bottles and other items at law enforcement officers trying to control the crowds.

The violence often puts a smile on Trump’s face as he attempts to portray himself as a “law and order” president fighting “anarchists,” even though many of the fire-starters and looters are reported to be part of right-wing militia groups.

Trump and his re-election team acknowledge that chaos and violence in the streets of American cities plays well for them and gives them a shot at spending four more years ripping apart our country.

Trump worshiper Kellyanne Conway admitted as much during a recent broadcast network news show:

“The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”

When 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse — a major Trump supporter — traveled from his Illinois home to Kenosha, Wis. earlier this month toting an AK-47, shot and killed two unarmed protesters and then returned home, Trump found nothing wrong with that violent action.

Rittenhouse, it should be noted, has been charged with intentional homicide. Trump, however, defended Rittenhouse and the teenager has been hailed a hero by right-wing punditry and an assorted bunch of Republican and conservative politicians.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) refused to condemn Rittenhouse and praised “citizen soldiers” as a way of stopping rioting. His endorsement of Rittenhouse’s slaying of two innocent Americans is a page out of Trump’s re-election campaign playbook.

“Trump has made the election about the idea of citizen paramilitaries, federal forces and the government administration, against looters, rioters, demonstrators and Democrats,” Joe Lowndes, professor of political science at the University of Oregon, told The Guardian earlier this month.

Trump’s words tapped out on his Twitter account or voiced loudly during campaign rallies across the country are more than divisive: They encourage violent actions by his supporters against Americans who oppose Trump and the GOP’s version of reality.

It’s one of the main strategies he and his campaign believe will result in his winning re-election and four more years of creating a government by and for the Trump family.