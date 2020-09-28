A peace of shit

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Israel Bureau has been slacking for too long, but with Election Day in the United States quickly approaching, we finally prodded our correspondent and obtained this report. Just one more example of how The Shinbone Star is spanning the globe to bring our readers the latest in anti-Trump content.

By ROBERT OTT

This month, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain reached a historic agreement! A peace deal, kind of like the one orchestrated by Bill Clinton on the White House Lawn with Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat in 1994.

Only this one stinks. And I’m not talking about the suitcases of dirty laundry brought to the White House by the notoriously miserly Netanyahu family (the man would not know what a wallet looks like if he were slapped in the face with one).

Why does it stink?

Here are five main reasons why this “peace” deal STINKS and should worry YOU and ultimately, convince you to vote for Joe Biden if you’re Jewish and (or) a Jewish American expat living abroad and/or a human being.

Just some background: I’m an American citizen living abroad (that’s me with my absentee ballot pictured above) who also happens to be a dual citizen — U.S. and Israeli. Of course my opinions are not shared by some of my fellow expats here in Israel and other dual citizens around the world who believe (for some reason) that Donald Trump is good for Israel and therefore deserves their vote.

He’s not. He’s the worst thing that could happen to Israel and the Jewish people.

I’ll explain:

It’s NOT a peace deal, it’s a weapons deal: Let’s face it, the only reason the UAE (United Arab Emirates) agreed to normalizing ties with Israel was the promise of F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets. As an American, this should worry you, too. Advanced weaponry in the hands of an unstable Arab regime in a region known for turmoil. In the 1980s we firmly believed the Taliban were our allies and we supplied them with weapons to fight the Soviets. Those are the same weapons that eventually killed U.S. troops in Afghanistan. This is a DANGEROUS precedent, and if those F-35s end up in the wrong hands, we in Israel could be FUBAR and American air superiority could be compromised.

If you truly care about Israel being a home to the Jewish people, if you care about Israel being the only true “democracy” in the Middle East and if you care about Israel’s continued existence, there really is only one choice.

Joe Biden.

Because four more years of Trump could possibly be Israel’s last four years.