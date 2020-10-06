Please, Mr. Biden, expose this monster, Trump, for what he is

Oct. 6, 2020



Vice President Joseph Biden

Democratic Party nominee

for president of the United States

Dear Mr. Biden:

Donald Jackass Trump, Oval Office Occupant #45, Infector-in Chief, is saying that because you haven’t been infected by coronavirus, you are incapable of handling the epidemic. Please point out, sir, that his own record is indefensible. Please hammer home that his so-called show of strength only illustrates that he is too weak to remain in office.

How he mocked Hillary Clinton when she was ill and stumbled during the 2016 campaign! Please, sir, It’s time to bring back your anti-Trump ads.

Point out how his return to the White House further endangers anyone who’s ignorant enough to be within 10 yards.

He claims he’s “learned a lot” from his experience. Did he learn enough to wear a damned mask? Of course not, he ripped his off as soon as he got back to the White House!

Point out how he mocked you for wearing a mask, and that his own family and friends who attended that so-called debate with you did so sans masks.

Show more of his history of lying, even to his own party and to those who voted for him.

Intensify your ads, Mr. Biden, and slam home the transparent facts that Donald Trump is a lying disgrace to the office. Point out that he has yet to acknowledge the pain and suffering he has caused to those families he knowingly infected with coronavirus.

Don’t forget to point out his lies about using bleach internally.

The list of his infected “friends,” is growing by the hour. Don’t wish him a “speedy recovery,” it’s hypocritical. He even knowingly exposed his biggest fan and promoter, Sean Hannity.

Yesterday, the Infector-in-Chief twitted:

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Joe, please point out that the best advice to those closer than 10 yards of this maniac is to be afraid, very, very afraid. Please point out, rather succinctly that “Karma is a bitch, Donnie.”

Sincerely, your friend,

Fred 🥴