Fear four more years of Trump as much as you fear COVID-19

If Impeached President Donald J. Trump continues to thumb his nose at the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans during the past eight months health experts estimate that number could double by the end of the year.

Think about it: If Trump won’t wear a mask, won’t practice social distancing at campaign rallies or fund-raising events and won’t launch a national attack against the deadly disease, some 420,000 of our fellow Americans could be dead in less than a year under his watch.

Four more years of this Trump administration should be feared as much — if not more — than contracting the killer COVID-19.

In the October 5 issue of Nature, writer Jeff Tollefson put it this way:

“Trump’s actions — and those of his staff and supporters — should come as no surprise. Over the past eight months, the president of the United States has lied about the dangers posed by the coronavirus and undermined efforts to contain it; he even admitted in an interview to purposefully misrepresenting the viral threat early in the pandemic. “Trump has belittled masks and social-distancing requirements while encouraging people to protest against lockdown rules aimed at stopping disease transmission. His administration has undermined, suppressed and censored government scientists working to study the virus and reduce its harm. “And his appointees have made political tools out of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ordering the agencies to put out inaccurate information, issue ill-advised health guidance, and tout unproven and potentially harmful treatments for COVID-19”.

Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University in New York City who has modeled the evolution of the pandemic and how earlier interventions might have saved lives in the United States, told Tollefson, “This is not just ineptitude, it’s sabotage, he has sabotaged efforts to keep people safe.”

Some argue Trump will change his approach, having dealt with a seemingly mild case of the virus during the past week.

Not going to happen. He did little during the past few days to provide any evidence that his brush with the deadly disease — an encounter that sent him scurrying to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for super-enhanced treatment — woke him up to the need to lead a national attack against COVID-19.

Proof of his arrogance? After demanding his release Monday evening from Walter Reed while still infected with the virus, Trump staged a photo op on the Truman Balcony of the White House during which he ripped off his face mask and saluted the Marine One helicopter that had successfully delivered its payload to the South Lawn of the People’s House.

He then went inside the building — still without a mask covering his face — and interacted with staff attending the staged event, putting their lives in danger.

Trump even posted on social media Tuesday an old claim that the regular flu is deadlier than the novel coronavirus and Americans are “just going to have to learn to live with it.” Facebook took down his post outright, stating that it “[removes] incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19.” Twitter hid the tweet behind a warning saying that the post broke the platform’s rules about spreading misleading or harmful COVID-19 misinformation.

Trump’s extensive and ongoing campaign to try and normalize COVID-19 and minimize its impact on his re-election campaign could wind up costing millions of Americans their lives, medical experts estimated earlier this year.

This disregard for human life will remain in place if — for some unthinkable reason — Trump wins four more years in the White House on Nov. 3, Election Day.

You are right to fear COVID-19, which attacks silently and invisibly. But also fear the devil you can see and hear every day as he lies and spews his venom in an effort to prevent voters from exorcising him from the White House.