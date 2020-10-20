Say what you mean and mean what you say: I HATE turnips, Trump and MAGATs

I remember growing up and saying something like, “I HATE turnips,” and my mother would pipe up and say, “Hate is such an ugly word, you should just say, ‘I don’t like turnips,’ or ‘I really wish you wouldn’t give me turnips anymore.’ ”

Well screw that!

I’m an adult now, with enough years (and pounds) under my belt to know there’s nothing wrong with HATE. In fact, HATE is a great word and a prime example of meaning what you say and saying what you mean: I really HATE that sonofabitch Donald Trump!

There’s really no other word that adequately expresses my feelings about Trump. At times I’ve loathed and despised him; I’ve been sickened, nauseated, outraged and infuriated by him; but when you can take all those words and roll them into one, that word is HATE.

Know what else I HATE? I HATE people who don’t HATE, and who say things like:

“I really don’t like that Trump threw those poor Mexican kids into cages, but what can I do?” “It really wasn’t very nice when Trump lied about coronavirus and now 225,000 Americans are dead.” “It’s too bad about all those environmental protections Trump got rid of, but the economy . . .” “It would be really stressful if Trump and the Republicans destroyed Medicare and Social Security.”

See, that’s the kind of crap you get from people whose mothers also tried to teach them that HATE is a naughty word, but did a better job than my mother did. You want to get rid of something, you gotta HATE it, folks, simply disliking it isn’t good enough!

And I won’t spare Trump’s disciples, the MAGATs. They are also deserving of a HOT HATE, and indeed I do HATE every last hell-bound one of them. All it takes is seeing one Trump bumper sticker to spin me off into a sulking rage, so how do you think I felt when I saw this sign on someone’s lawn the other day:

I fucking HATED it, that’s how I felt. Or how about this shit, seen on the same lawn:

I HATED that, too, HATED it soooo much!

And here’s why I HATE those signs: Because these evil, ignorant bastards looked at the same news I did (well, maybe not the same news) and came to the decision, “Yeah, give me four more years of that shit!”

Goddamn I HATE them, and I don’t care about any soul-searing consequences for feeling that way!

And you say, “Oh, I really don’t like those kinds of signs, I wish they wouldn’t put those up.”

Really? Really? Is that all?

I fucking HATE those signs, the people who put them up, and I might even be persuaded to HATE you, too, for not hating them enough!

You know, I really wish I was a better person. It’s not that I’m unaware of people like Michelle Obama, Jesus, Buddha and Gandhi. Phrases like, “When they go low, we go high” and “Love your enemies” sound like great advice, and I’ve marked November 3 on my calendar as the date when maybe I can start working toward inner peace.

But until then (and perhaps beyond depending on the results) I will continue to HATE, just like I have for the past four years. Honestly, it’s HATE that’s kept me going this long, and where Trump is concerned, my spleen would have probably exploded three years ago if I hadn’t allowed myself to properly HATE him.

The best advice, oddly, comes from Conan the Republican:

And finally, for the record, I still HATE turnips!