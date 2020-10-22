Kristen Welker the clear winner in final presidential debate

With the U.S. presidential election just 11 days away, America finally got to hear the opposing candidates debate thanks to moderator Kristen Welker, who managed to keep the proceedings civil enough for prospective voters to actually listen to the president’s lies in real time.

In stark contrast to the first debate in which Donald Trump constantly interrupted and talked over Democratic challenger Joe Biden, this time Biden was able to lay out his vision for America while Trump (mostly) waited patiently for his turn to add to his already impressive tally of lies.

For instance, Trump told Americans last night — and not for the first time — that he’s instructed his accountants to release his tax returns for public view as soon as they’re ready.

Did anyone believe that one? Even MAGATs had to be rolling their eyes.

Perhaps more timely, that rumbling sound you heard was 223,000 dead Americans simultaneously turning over in their graves when the president lied that the country is turning the corner in its fight with COVID-19. The only corner we’re turning is the last one before the funeral parlor, with some 64,000 new coronavirus cases reported in the country yesterday.

Biden was not without a rough spot or two of his own.

Repeatedly accused by Trump of having actually built the cages that Trump would later fill with Latino children separated from their parents, Biden never really answered the accusation. People noticed.

Later, while answering a question about China, Biden repeated a line from his oft-used campaign speech about Americans “sitting around the kitchen table” talking about their situation. Trump jumped on it, calling the former vice president out for sounding like a politician, which of course he did.

It seems a large segment of the population doesn’t like professional politicians, opting instead for a lying, cheating, immoral pudknocker with a spray tan. It’s a bit of a sore point for people with a brain.

Such examples of Biden’s alleged shortcomings are really nothing more than an opportunity for The Shinbone Star to show that it can play it fair by pointing out flaws on both sides. That Trump’s flaws are far, far bigger goes without saying.

Despite Welker tugging on his choke collar, Trump was still Trump, lunging wildly at Biden on occasion, invoking the names Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. Conservatives see Sanders and AOC as prime villains for the high crime of bringing fresh ideas to the table. Linking them to the more moderate Biden would be seen by the fascists as something of a coup for Trump, if he could pull it off.

But Biden flashed his 1,000-megawatt smile and told Trump that he’s not running against Sanders or AOC. He reminded Trump and the audience that he defeated Sanders to win the Democratic nomination, and told Trump that he’s running against him, Joe Biden.

It was an effective riposte.

As for Biden sounding like a politician, it was a refreshing change, especially when contrasted to the past four years of the MAGA Cult’s anti-politician — the impeached, lying, tweeting, cheating, criminal businessman that is Trump.

Thank you, Kristen Welker, for allowing Americans to again wallow in Trump’s normal, everyday lies rather than witness a replay of his rabid, mad dog routine we saw in the first debate.

Not much remains but to vote. If you have a care for yourself and for this country, the ballot you cast will be for Joe Biden.