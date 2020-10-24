Trumplandia: October 17 — 24, 2020

Battle-Lines Are Drawn — 2020 Election Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.5% — down from 42.8% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 51% — up from 48% last week

NBC News National Presidential Poll, Oct. 22: Biden, 51% — Trump, 42.7%

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where, with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Obama: "I get that this POTUS wants full credit for the economy that he inherited, and 0 blame for the pandemic he ignored. But the job doesn't work that way. Tweeting at the TV doesn't fix things. Making stuff up doesn't make people's lives better. You've got to have a plan." pic.twitter.com/eV5bxUX1nN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

You Screwed It Up!

The week of our Trump — Oct. 17, 2020: With less than two weeks to go before what is expected to be a historic presidential election, impeached President Donald J. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held their final debate before a sparse crowd in Nashville, Tenn.

The third presidential debate of 2020 was special in that it followed a disastrous initial battle between the two political rivals, where the COVID-infested Trump ran roughshod over the debate rules, turning what has historically been high political theater into the type of pathetic show typically seen in a dank tavern where only the bartender and one greasy barfly are performing.

Pathetic and roundly mocked for his first debate performance, Donnie Douche Bag ducked the second debate, which was expected to be held virtually, and instead walked through a town hall format where he was dismantled by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie.

That meant the former casino magnate had to plunk all his money down and hope to knock it out of the park during this week’s event at Belmont University, deep in Trump country.

Hosted by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, most viewers hoped she would not have to deal with a long night of Trumpus Interruptus, as had been the case for Fox’s Chris Wallace in the first debate. But when all was said and done, the debate was one for the ages. The Commission on Presidential Debates had made changes that allowed the moderator to mute the microphones of any candidate who tried to talk over the other’s answers.

Earlier in the week, Team Biden went on the offensive when former President Barack Obama headlined an in-person event in Philadelphia and aggressively questioned Trump’s ability to lead, then endorsed his old running mate.

Obama said Trump “screwed up” the response to the spread of the coronavirus, despite being left a playbook for how to handle pandemics. During the Oct. 21 rally in Philadelphia, Obama said:

“Trump has not shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends or treating the presidency like a reality show he can use to get attention. The only people truly better off than they were four years ago are billionaires who got his tax cuts.”

By the time Donnie and Sleepy Joe got together in Nashville, the battle lines were clearly drawn.

Two starkly different views of the world were on display for what turned out to be an actual debate of ideas for American’s future, accented with less frequent lies from the fibber-in-chief.

The two traded barbs, but in a more traditional way than during their first encounter. Trump continued to suggest that Biden profited from his son becoming a board member of a Ukrainian gas company that was at the center of an investigation into the former vice president. The allegations, which have largely been unproven, were at the center of Trump’s impeachment for attempting to withhold aid from Ukraine if its president did not provide the U.S. with damning information about Biden and announce that he was under investigation.

At the debate, Trump said of Biden:

“If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401ks will go to hell and it’ll be a very, very sad day for this country.”

Pointing to the current level of unemployment, which is estimated at about 7.9 percent, and to Trump’s no-plan response to the global pandemic that has led to the deaths of more than 220,000 Americans, Biden labeled Trump a failure. He said Trump has told Americans to live with COVID-19, but instead they are dying with the disease.

Biden projected a dark winter as coronavirus cases continue to rise and little is being done at the national level to coordinate a response to stem the spread:

“Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths (more than 220,000) should not remain president of the United States of America.”

In the end, a CNN poll deduced that 53 percent of viewers favored Biden’s performance, gauging 73 percent of his criticism of COVID Donnie to be fair. Fifty percent of polled viewers found Trump’s attacks on Biden to be fair.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz deduced that Trump won the debate, but said it would not be enough to get him re-elected come November.

Luntz said he believes Biden’s lead in national and state polls indicates that the former vice president has more of a lead than Hillary Clinton had at this time in 2016. It must be noted that Luntz also believed Clinton would win in 2016.

Rounding the Corner?

Just a couple of weeks after Trump was released from the hospital after dealing with his own coronavirus infection, the bloviating politician continued to hold “super spreader” rallies with tightly packed, unmasked crowds as if the days of COVID-19 were at an end.

But yesterday the United States set a new daily record for infections by reporting 82,000 new cases, a number that shatters the previous record on July 16 by roughly 6,000. Nearly 230,000 Americans have perished from the disease and the United States alone accounted for 8.7 million — one-fifth — of the world’s 42.4 million corona infections, according to worldometer.

Health officials are worried the latest surge could rise even higher as cold weather returns. Cases of COVID-19 in the United States have risen by 40 percent in October.

Recent reports of increase in coronavirus are seen in places like Illinois, Rhode Island and Wisconsin. Upswings are also evident in Montana and South Dakota, with Texas and California leading the way with almost 1 million infections, respectively.

All the while, the prospect of a growing pandemic does not fit the plans of Trump or his re-election campaign. During interviews this week and at his mass gatherings across the country, a man desperate to get re-elected bluntly denied the increasing spread and urged his supporters to do the same.

He mocked the contagion and went after the messenger — the media — for informing people about its continued growth and what could be done to stop it. He has said people are tired of COVID, that his rallies are just as big as ever, and that the media is reporting the record-breaking numbers just to scare the public.

At a rally in Gastonia, N.C. this week, Trump repeated the word “COVID” 11 times, lamenting:

“COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID. That’s all they (the media) put on, because they want to scare the hell out of everyone.”

He even returned to espousing the idiotic belief that the U.S. numbers are the highest in the world because of an increase in testing. In the end, he continued to urge states to repeal restrictions that stop large gatherings and pushed for all schools to reopen in spite of the latest surge.

The Trump re-election tour — similar to his presidency — is relentless and appreciated only by his hardcore supporters, who believe only what he tells them to believe and throw caution to the wind as they pad the numbers of the growing spread of the virus.

A recent USA Today study showed that cases of the virus grew at a faster rate after a Trump campaign rally. The study linked the president’s “super spreader events” to increased cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump, who believes he is now immune to COVID-19, does not wear a mask when speaking at his rallies.

With the election right around the corner, Trump this week attacked the nation’s leading voice on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Following an appearance by Fauci on CBS’ “60 Minutes” in which the doctor said he was not surprised Trump caught the virus, the president labeled public health officials “idiots” and Fauci as a “disaster”.

“He’s been here for, like 500 years. He’s like this wonderful sage telling us how — Fauci, if we listened to him, we’d have 700,000 or 800,000 deaths. Every time he goes on television, there’s a bigger bomb. But there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him.”

Fauci dismissed Trump’s comments as “just business,” and yesterday seemed ready to reverse field on the need for a national mandate on wearing masks, something he has railed against since the virus first struck. Fauci told CNN’s Erin Burnett yesterday:

“Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it.”

The statement augmented the doctor’s belief that people should wear masks in social settings and distance themselves. He has been slow to suggest the federal government should mandate the use of masks to slow COVID.

A study published by the University of Washington has suggested that increased mask use during this surge could save many lives. According to the study, if 95 percent of people wear masks during the upcoming winter, as many as 130,000 American lives could be saved.

The use of masks and social distancing are currently not mandatory throughout the country.

One person from Trump’s inner sanctum who spoke at this week was former New Jersey governor and Trump sycophant Chris Christie, who is also recovering from COVID. Christie was placed in the intensive care unit of a New Jersey hospital after attending a White House ceremony in September to laud Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Christie penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal this week that expressed regret for not wearing a mask during the event. The event has been linked to more than 30 infections, including First Lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, press consultant Kellyanne Conway, and members of Congress.

In his op-ed, Christie wrote: “I Should Have Worn a Mask.” The portly former member of Team Trump 2016 said he believed he was safe from contracting the virus because he thought everyone at the affair had been tested prior to congregating. He was wrong.

Christie now advocates for people to follow the advice of the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and health professionals who have urged the public to wear masks and socially distance.

Writing that he was lucky to be alive, Christie said the only way to stop the spread of the disease is have everyone wear masks. He said the message can only be effective if it is “consistently and honestly delivered by the media, religious leaders, sports figures and public servants.”

Still attempting to play both sides against the middle, Christie only meekly wrote people in “positions of authority” have a duty to get the message out, failing to name Trump specifically. Nowhere in the piece did he mention Trump or his blatant disregard for measures to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The Fault Lies in The Stars

This week, the Trump campaign redoubled its efforts to cut into Biden’s lead, and in doing so, gained support from a higher power — Hollywood.

This week, stars like comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and rapper/actor Ice Cube were sucked into the swirling vortex of lies, deceit and spin-doctoring that comes by going anywhere near the re-election campaign of Donald J. Trump.

While many were confused about whether Cohen and Cube actually supported the former reality television star turned politician, Trump tallied an unexpected endorsement from rapper/actor 50 Cent.

Cohen slipped into the media cycle this week as slyly as he has slipped into the private lives of many celebrities over the years when news broke that his new movie would feature pranks on some members of the Trump administration. The comedian, who has made a living interviewing and pranking people on film, has resurrected his phony character, the supposed journalist Borat, to pull off a new set of pranks for a movie currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Titled: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” the film features a scene in which President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is seen on a bed with his hands down his pants while being interviewed by an actress who plays the role of a journalist.

Giuliani is seen following Maria Bakalova into a hotel bedroom where he flops on the bed while complimenting her. Rudy later claimed he was just tucking in his shirt during the encounter and that he did nothing inappropriate. He went on to call the piece “a hit job” and, through legal sources, indicated it was filmed in July, after which he allegedly called police.

The movie also appears to show Bakalova on the White House grounds following Trump’s favorite news agency OAN (One America News Network), and possibly meeting with first son Donald Trump, Jr.

Earlier this week, the other Trump son, Eric, managed to turn what had been a potential campaign windfall into another embarrassing mess. He shared what was an obviously edited photo of movie star and rapper Ice Cube sitting with fellow musician 50 Cent and wearing blue Trump hats at a public event.

Tweeted out by Eric with the caption: “Two great, courageous Americans,” the photo was flagged by Twitter as manipulated media and promptly removed. The move comes a week after Ice Cube was publicly thanked by the Trump campaign for working with the president on his “Platinum Plan” for Blacks.

Ice Cube said he presented his “Contract with Black America” agenda to both Trump and Biden. He said the Trump campaign recently spoke with him about it and Biden’s campaign agreed to discuss his concerns after the election, should he win.

As part of the plan, Ice Cube said he is asking politicians for reforms to the banking system, the police and in prisons, as well as the elimination of Confederate statutes from public view and other reforms to benefit the African-American community.

The former NWA rapper faced backlash from the blogosphere following the “thank you” from the Trump campaign. He addressed it in a Oct. 14 tweet:

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

However, just a week later, Cube found himself back in the media maelstrom when Eric posted the phony picture. Ice Cube addressed the now removed photo by using the N-word and calling out Eric Trump as a fraud.

In the original photo the two artists were wearing baseball caps with sports logos. It was sent to his friend, 50 Cent, in July. The manipulated image was shared thousands of times, according to the Associated Press, before its removal by Twitter.

Ironically, Eric Trump seemed to get it at least half right after 50 Cent formally came out on Instagram to support Trump’s re-election effort. Joining the ranks of fellow rapper Kanye West, the movie and television star said he is supporting Trump after seeing Biden’s tax plan, which would heavily tax people who make more than $400,000 a year.

The Queens-born entertainer is said to be worth as much as $110 million.