Trump rams Supreme Court Justice down our throats, but no COVID aid

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19 during the past eight months. Millions have lost their jobs since the pandemic hit U.S. shores back in February. Hundreds if not thousands of small businesses have closed their doors, many forever.

Still, as the novel coronavirus continues to ravage America — new cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations are tracking higher, with death counts soon to follow — Impeached President Donald J. Trump and his GOP cohorts in the U.S. Senate rammed through the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Monday to replace the late, great Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

They failed, however, to construct and pass a badly needed aid package for millions of Americans struggling to survive COVID-19. One new justice for Trump and the GOP. Zero stimulus funds and support for millions of Americans trying to survive the pandemic.

After the vote, Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led Republicans out of town, adjourning the Senate until Nov. 9 without a dime for Americans reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic. Instead, we get another conservative jurist on the Supreme Court and another failure by Trump, McConnell and his Republican henchmen to help people survive.

Well, at least Justice Barrett increased her bring home pay. She’s now employed for the rest of her life thanks to Trump and his cohorts, who made certain the highest court in the land is packed with conservative jurists.

The jury, so to speak, is out on just how often Barrett will join majority rulings by the Court as it seems to resolve complex legal issues aimed at protecting the rights of all Americans while strengthening the country’s legal foundation as it competes in a rapidly evolving global community.

You will reach decisions “without fear or favor,” eh, Justice Barrett? Only time will tell if you are a person of your word or simply a politician hiding in the black robe of a Supreme Court justice.

Just days after moving into her Supreme Court office, Justice Barrett will join her new colleagues in determining the fate of two key issues. The court is weighing a plea from Trump to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns. It is also considering appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

She will be involved in determining whether to protect health insurance coverage for millions of Americans when legal arguments concerning the future of the Affordable Care Act come before the Court just a week after Election Day. That decision is expected before the current Court term ends in June.

Further down the road, Barret will decide if she will vote to protect a woman’s right to determine how to live her life when issues come before the Court that could impact the future of Roe v. Wade.

That Justice Barrett allowed her nomination to move forward on a faster-than-ever track offers fair warning that she cares more about her personal views than on how the Founding Fathers framed the U.S. Constitution to support their aspirational goals for the new republic, the experiment in democracy established more than 240 years ago.

No Supreme Court vacancy has been filled during a presidential election year in modern history. In fact, Republicans blocked former President Obama from filling the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat in 2016 arguing that very point.

This time, however, Trump and his GOP lemmings took advantage of RBG’s death and rushed to fill the position, turning a deaf ear to pleas for assistance in battling COVID-19 from millions of Americans across the country.

Instead of focusing on the needs of struggling Americans, they remained laser focused on gaining a political advantage by making certain their views on life through a legal lens is protected by a stacked Court.

It’s a political victory for small-minded GOP politicians at the expense of the country they’re supposed to protect and defend from all enemies, including those of the coronavirus variety.

Sad. Very sad.