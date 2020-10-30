Amy ‘Covid’ Barrett is a Republican stain on the legacy of RBG

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today’s guest post was written by a practicing attorney in Nebraska. Perhaps more famously, she is the cousin-in-law of Shinbone Star founder Glenn Redus, who is proud to claim her as a member of his extended family.

By MONICA KRUGER

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or the “Notorious RBG” as she was often called, was revered by the women in my various social circles. Since I have been a practicing attorney for more than 35 years, the fact that my lawyer friends and I admire her is not at all surprising.

However, my social circle includes more than liberal lady lawyers. There are neighbors, wine club members, old high school friends, wives of my husband’s friends, and groups I got involved with after the 2016 election, including one started by a doctor friend I hadn’t seen since childhood.

We’re a varied bunch, but one thing that unites us is that our political views tilt left of center. Oh, and one other thing: we cannot wait for Donald Trump to be voted out of office!

We like to get together to share a meal and some wine, and recently, of course, share our admiration for RBG. We like really, really admire her.

Many of my lawyer friends wear RBG-inspired jewelry to court. Some of us drink our coffee out of mugs with her picture on the sides. We display RBG figurines on our desks and trade RBG quotes.

One friend sews face masks from fabric with RBG’s likeness printed upon it. The masks are so popular she can’t keep up with the demand. I proudly wear mine to court whenever I can.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was our hero and our inspiration. We admired her not because any of us are constitutional scholars, but because she paved the way for women like us. We grew up in the days when most of our moms stayed at home, but we wanted more for ourselves and for our daughters.

Due in large part to changes in the law that RBG made possible, we have choices our mothers never dreamed were possible. RBG changed the way our nation views gender.

In the early 1970s, she successfully argued a number of gender-discrimination cases before the United States Supreme Court. In one — brought on behalf of a man who was denied insurance benefits because of his gender — the Court extended the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution and struck down the law because it discriminated on the basis of sex. Before that decision, sexual discrimination was not even a recognized cause of action.

Because of RBG’s work as a lawyer and a judge, pregnant women no longer have to quit work as soon as they start to show; women can get a bank loan without a male co-signer; state-funded schools can no longer deny admittance to women; same-sex couples can marry; and a woman’s right to choose what she does with her own body has been preserved.

While my friends and I knew RBG was in ill health, we hoped and prayed she would somehow hang on until after the election so that a Democratic president would select her replacement. We were devastated on Sept. 18 when we learned she had finally lost her long battle with cancer. Upon learning the news, we texted and called each other, trying to quell the anxiety we were all feeling.

Surely. Republicans would not try to push a judicial nominee through this close to the election, especially after they refused to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing in 2016 with more than eight months left in President Barack Obama’s second term. And even if the Republicans did push through a nomination, surely it wouldn’t be that bad. Would it?

Soon enough, however, we found out just how bad it would be.

Trump’s nominee was someone none of us had heard of, Amy Coney Barrett. At least she is a woman, some of us thought, but then we found out just what kind of woman she is.

Barrett, 48, had never tried a case and never argued an appeal. My lawyer friends and I were appalled.

My lawyer friends and I have spent years drafting motions, writing briefs, trying cases and arguing before appellate courts. Naming someone to the highest bench in the land who has never tried a case and only been a judge for three years was absurd. How could this person possibly be the replacement for our beloved RBG?

Barrett’s lack of trial experience is not even the worst of it. Her views, we soon discovered, were extreme, even when compared to other conservatives already on the bench.

My friends and I felt like we had been punched in the gut. As one of my doctor friends said, that was probably the point.

Republicans knew what they were doing. They spat on RBG’s legacy by naming her replacement before the poor woman was even in the ground, and by selecting someone so unqualified and diametrically opposed to everything she stood for.

In addition to trying to cope with the pandemic and the election, we now have to struggle with the reality that all the progressive changes RBG helped shape during her nearly three decades on the Supreme Court will very likely be reversed.

With the appointment of an ultra-conservative like Barrett, what will happen to RBG’s legacy? I reached out to my friends to see if they would share their thoughts. The response was immediate and enthusiastic.

Many echoed my own concerns that adding Barrett to the Supreme Court will ultimately end a woman’s access to safe and legal abortions.

One of my high school friends has always known she was adopted, but only recently discovered the identity of her biological mother and half-siblings through DNA testing. She has been blessed to forge relationships with these new family members and considers her new sisters to be one of the best things that has ever happened to her.

While my friend is eternally grateful to her biological mother for not aborting her, she still believes in a woman’s right to choose. No one, she told me, should be able to make a woman’s decision regarding her body for her. No one. That decision should be between her and her doctor.

Other friends shared that they were stunned by the blatant hypocrisy of Republicans who swore in 2016 that they would never approve a judicial appointment so close to a presidential election. Although we all agree that Judge Barrett is not responsible for Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy, we also agree that she willingly allowed herself to be used to advance his agenda. We have absolutely no use for a woman like that.

Another of my friends shared that she was most concerned that having Barrett on the Supreme Court would enable Trump to stay in office even if he loses the election, and the mere thought of that was “more horrible” than she could handle.

My former law partner, who went on to become a former U.S. Attorney for Nebraska, called Barrett’s appointment, “The last gasp of the old white men in charge of putting a 1950s woman on the bench.”

Still another friend said the thought of having RBG’s work undone was “sickening and “maddening,” and that it left her feeling “unsupported, unprotected and at-risk.”

While the anger and angst expressed by my friends is palpable, I was most taken aback by the words from one of my friends without children. She said she is relieved that she never had children of her own because of what Barrett’s appointment says about the kind of country we’re leaving for the next generation.

I am left with two thoughts: First, Barrett’s nomination and confirmation is a huge step backward for women’s rights. Second, I have the best friends!

Although we are distraught, we will continue to be there for each other just as we have been during all the many dark days of the Trump administration. We will continue to text and call each other. We will still get together to drink wine and talk about the things that are important to us — while wearing masks and practicing social distance, of course!

I’m sure we will somehow get through this, but we will never forget how the other side is trying to get rid of our beloved RBG’s legacy. We will honor that legacy by making donations to Planned Parenthood and by marching in the streets (again). We will volunteer and donate to like-minded candidates.

Most importantly, we will remember RBG and all the changes she made possible for us, for our daughters and our granddaughters.

And we most certainly will vote.