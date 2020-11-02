A blue tsunami could wash scourge of red tide from the White House

From Webster’s dictionary: “Scourge: a person or thing that causes great trouble or suffering.”

Media coverage of the 2020 presidential election has set off warning sirens for a possible Blue Tsunami.

Really, you ask? Fact or “Fake News?”

Could a tsunami of Democratic voters concerned about the future of the country wash the Red Tide scourge from the White House?

Sure, Impeached President Donald J. Trump and his Republican cohorts defied pollsters in 2016 and shocked most level-headed Americans by capturing the Senate and the White House through the Electoral College process.

This, however, is November 2020, and Americans from all sides of the political landscape are voicing anger and frustration at a president and Republican lawmakers who couldn’t care less that COVID-19 has killed more than 235,000 Americans during the past eight months. Or that tens of millions from all walks of life remain out of work due to the deadly virus forcing many businesses to shut down since March.

Is the Blue Tsunami a real possibility or just a pipe dream shared by a battered and bruised Democratic Party still smarting from 2016?

National polls show signs of a growing storm of voters determined to take back their country from the divisive words and actions of Trump and his cohorts, who seem intent on deconstructing the republic forged more than 240 years ago, a nation that thousands of men and women have sacrificed their lives to protect and defend.

Not only are traditional party strongholds reporting record numbers of early and mail-in ballots being cast for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket, but surveys show historically “Red Tide” states such as Texas, Georgia and Arizona are seriously in play for Democrats.

On Friday, the Lone Star State reported more than 9 million Texans had voted early this year, more than all ballots turned in by Texans during the 2016 election season.

Prognosticators contend the contest between Biden and Trump is so close in Texas that Democrats recently upped their advertising buys across the state, and vice presidential candidate Harris spent Friday in major metro areas stoking excitement among the faithful.

The tsunami sirens were blaring not just inside the White House, but in the office of Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a major Trump enabler who is in embroiled in one of several too-close-to-call contests across the nation that could help Democrats flip the U.S. Senate from red to blue.

If either of these tone deaf lawmakers were to lose, the Blue Tsunami could remove the stink of Red Tide from the Senate chamber that saw Trump’s disciples ram through a Supreme Court justice nomination while ignoring a stimulus package for millions of Americans suffering the economic ravages of COVID-19.

It’s unlikely to happen this year, political pundits admit, but with voter registration numbers up significantly and turnout setting records — trends that tend to favor Democrats — Texas could return to the blue column within the next few election cycles.

With the Biden/Harris ticket showing strong in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — battleground states Trump narrowly won four years ago — the Blue Wave of voters who in 2018 returned Democrats as the majority party in the U.S. House of Representatives could wash over Georgia and Arizona; even Ohio is in play this year.

An important note: Disaffected Republicans — true conservatives who are offended by Trump’s unethical, self-serving, anti-American, pro-Russian, criminal approach to governing the country, are part of the approaching Election Day tsunami that could wash away the president and his cabal of family and friends.

The Lincoln Project — a political action committee formed in 2019 with the explicit mission of ending Trump’s corrupt presidency — has sponsored an effective national media campaign aimed at preventing Trump from being re-elected and defeating Republicans running for re-election to the Senate.

A number of former Trump administration officials formed REPAIR — Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform — and announced earlier this year that they endorse Biden and will vote for the former vice president to replace their former boss.

So there is hope across this great nation that come the close of business tomorrow — or shortly thereafter — a Blue Tsunami of Democrat and Independent voters could link up with a significant number of GOPers to wipe out four years of the worst presidency in America’s history.

A final note: If you haven’t voted early, make sure you get to the polls tomorrow. If you know family or friends who need a little encouragement, call them up or text them an urgent message to get out and vote.

Let’s not let 2020 be a repeat of 2016. Biden/Harris need to be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021.

The scourge must be wiped out. Preferably in a decisive, memorable fashion.