It’s time for people with a brain to stand bravely against the storm

Never in the recent history of American politics has a political party so blatantly attempted to intimidate voters of all ethnic groups — including those from their own party.

Not since Jim Crow days has voter intimidation been so openly blatant, thanks to Donald Trump.

In Texas just a few days ago, nearly 100 cars and trucks driven by Trump supporters surrounded a bus carrying Biden-Harris supporters that was due to appear at scheduled rallies. MAGA drivers attempted to run the Biden convoy off the highway, even making contact with at least one vehicle.

“They’re like chasing him out of the city,” one man said in a social-media video, as “Eye of the Tiger” played in the background. “There’s like hundreds of them. They’re escorting them out.”

A woman says in another video said, “We’re riding him out of Texas. It is hilarious.”

The F.B.I. confirmed on Sunday that it was investigating the incident.

Trump twittered, along with a video of the incident, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

Sadly, the Biden caravan decided to cancel their events out of safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the Texas Supreme Court denied an effort by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 ballots that had already been cast at drive-through locations in Harris County.

The effort to cancel votes from largely Democratic Harris County now hinges on a nearly identical effort at the federal level, where a judge has called an election-eve hearing today. The lawsuit contends that the 10 drive-through voting sites in Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, are operating illegally and are arranged in locations that favor Democrats.

In New York and New Jersey, caravans of Trump supporters blockaded the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and the Garden State Parkway on Sunday, snarling traffic on two of the busiest highways in the New York metropolitan area just two days before Election Day. The motorcade stopped near the Cheesequake Service Area — about 30 miles outside New York City — and “backed traffic up for about five miles,” according to reports.

A man shooting video that was posted to Twitter can be heard saying, “We shut it down, baby, we shut it down!”

Videos taken by motorists showed Trump backers parked in the middle of the westbound lanes of the bridge, which carries Interstate 287 across the Hudson River,” according to the New York Times on Sunday.

In Georgia, a rally for Democrats was canceled shortly before it was scheduled to begin on Sunday, with organizers worried about what they feared would be a “large militia presence” drawn from Trump’s own event nearby.

In Graham, N.C., a get-out-the vote rally on Saturday ended with police using pepper spray on some participants, including children, and making numerous arrests.

“These people are afraid,” the Rev. Gregory B. Drumwright, his eyes still burning, said as he assailed the police action in Graham. “There’s a climate of fear around this,” he told the Times.

Kristen Clarke executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a voting rights group, said there had been many more incidents. The group settled a lawsuit last month against officials in Graham who they accused of violating the First Amendment rights of protesters.

What constitutes voter intimidation can be “subtle and context-dependent,” according to the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Actions that amount to illegality include violent behavior in or outside polling places, confronting voters in official or military-style outfits, following voters, verbally threatening violence or aggressively asking people whether they are qualified to vote, the institute says.

Many states are increasing awareness of what constitutes voter intimidation, warning that they won’t take matters lightly.

During the first presidential debate, Trump said he was “urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully.” His campaign had to defend his stance as “not about intimidation but about transparency in the election process.”

Like so much of the Trump Oval Office Occupation for almost four years, he is openly, for the world to see, lying, cheating and stealing on a daily basis.

His appointed judges, some for life, are attempting to steal this election. We shall see.

I’ve waited nearly four years to again vote NO to the most disgusting dishonest disgraceful creature to have ever Occupied the Oval Office.

Hell, rain, high water, snow, sleet nor the dead of night shall deter me from voting to kick this miserable son of a bitch’s ass back to New York City.

I want my vote to be counted on Election Night. I don’t want to chance the possibility of “accidental misplacement,” otherwise known as ballot dumping.

Much of my reasoning revolves around exactly what is happening today around the country. The party in power, just like in many Third World countries, is blatantly attempting to steal an election they believe is unwinnable.

Through crooked, biased courts, especially the Disesteemed Supreme Court, which has been loaded by Trump with so-called justices who have no intent of fairly interpret the law of the land, but to subvert it to the advantage of the Trumplican Party’s ship of vipers and thieves.

Trump has been warning of “a rigged election” challenge should he lose. He’s hinting that he might challenge the results and refuse to leave the White House.

He’s threatening to take the matter to his loaded Disesteemed Court where his latest installment, Amy Coney Barrett — the least qualified judge to ever sit on the court — along with Brett the Rapist Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and others, would allow him to remain.

Obviously, another four years of Disastrous Delusional Despicable Donnie T. would likely be the final spike through the heart of our democracy.

That is why I will — at almost 80 years old — stand on a bum leg, in whatever weather New Mexico sends my way tomorrow to see my ballot go into a machine and not into some damned circular file (trash can).