When the blue tsunami turns into a mudslide

News organizations with more cred (but less fun) than The Shinbone Star have been warning that Democrats watching Election Night coverage might be dismayed by what they called a “red mirage” that would signal that a ball-busting second term for impeached President Donald Trump appeared imminent.

Even armed with that information, I was seeing less of a red mirage and more of a red mist last night as I watched election coverage and felt my carotid artery threatening to explode. No warnings could prepare me as I watched early leads for Democrat Joe Biden evaporate in the key states of Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Ohio.

As the midnight hour passed, I decided the cork would have to stay in the bottle of expensive champagne that I’d purchased in hopes of having something to celebrate. Instead, I turned to a bottle of rotgut vodka to dull the pain I felt leaking from every orifice.

Even though Biden was ahead in the Electoral College count as I wrote this, Trump was leading incomplete tallies in important swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which, has turned my suspected ulcer into a supernova.

Strangely, my mind turned to some of my friends in foreign countries who were watching the same shit-show I was watching. They’re seeing the same electronic maps displaying the same vast swaths of red with specks of blue that I’m seeing, and surely they’re wondering just WTF is going on in the Disunited States of America.

How could I explain it to them? Hell, I live here and I can’t even understand it.

But as it turns out, I’m not clueless about everything. There are four things I think I know:

No matter how this election ultimately turns out, I’ll never again look at another poll. I said that after 2016, too, but this time I really mean it! These polls are bullshit. I think people who respond to polls are duping the pollsters. Yes, I know my view is unscientific, and that the geeks who do the polls will explain all about margin of error and other fancier excuses, but screw all that. Trump support has never been logical; it can’t be quantified by any poll. You can’t use logic and reason to explain that kind of madness. Another thing I think I know is that guys like me — meaning the media (or in my case, retired media) — have underestimated just how much we are hated by people in red areas. Trump has tapped into that hate and stoked the fire, but even after witnessing those crowds of pudknockers chanting about “fake news” and all of that other nasty bullshit, we’ve still underestimated just how much they hate us. Fact is, Trumpers are proud people who don’t enjoy having a mirror held up that shows them their own stupidity. They’d rather double-down on stupidity than ever admit the media is right . . . about anything. Alternate facts, indeed. This nation is hopelessly divided. The choice for Americans was so clear-cut, yet there are still millions of people voting for a charlatan and a criminal. I hope I’m wrong, but no matter how this election from hell turns out, a reckoning is coming, and without trying to be dramatic, I think there will be blood in the streets rather sooner than later. As a country, we’ve done it before and there’s no reason to think we can’t do it again. I know it’s become trite, but I think it’s true that a nation that does not remember its past is doomed to repeat it. Even if Biden ekes out a victory, I’m doubting now that he’ll be a powerful enough figure to stop what I think is coming. Journalists, especially retired ones, gotta sleep sometime, even with the fate of our democracy hanging in the balance.

Good night.