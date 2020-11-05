Biden time and waiting for the results

Waiting days for election results is nothing new for me.

I grew up in a small farm town north of Dallas. Population around 1,000.

The most distinctive building in the center of downtown was a three-story red brick courthouse.

Like many rural towns in the area, the pavement is red bricks, laid by the Civilian Conservation Corps. The CCC was a voluntary public work relief program that operated from 1933 to 1942 in the United States for unemployed, unmarried men ages 18–25 and eventually expanded to ages 17–28.

The Corps was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal,” that provided manual labor jobs related to the conservation and development of natural resources in rural lands owned by federal, state, and local governments. The CCC was designed to provide jobs for young men and to relieve families who had difficulty finding jobs during the Great Depression.

The courthouse was a center of community activity, housing the post office, as well as city services offices.

It had two water fountains: one for Whites Only and one for Blacks Only. It stayed as such until Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

During cotton harvest, the town had three cotton gins that ran 23 hours a day. They stopped for an hour to change shifts and clean up. My father was bookkeeper at one just a few blocks from downtown. There were also three drug stores and three grocery stores and two barber shops and a bank.

Stores stayed open late, and while farmers waited for their trailers to be emptied, women shopped and we kids played on the town square.

There was hide and seek, bicycle chases, peashooter battles and slingshot wars, using ten-cent plastic shooters from Jenkins Variety Store.

On election night, people gathered outside the courthouse to watch as results came in and were marked on a huge blackboard outside the hallway.

Men hung about, smoking, cussing and discussing, and awaiting the results. This lasted a few days until the votes were tallied.

National results were available on the radio, as television wasn’t widely available.

Because of a nasty fall last month in Colorado, I developed a bad case of cellulitis in both legs and was in considerable pain last night, so I missed the whole of last night’s fun.

As this is written, results are still coming in, millions of ballots remain to be counted, with Biden slightly ahead of Despicable Donald.

Not surprisingly, Trump is demanding the vote counting be stopped, is demanding recounts in one state where he is losing by 30,000 votes, and will likely demand others.

Unsurprisingly, he has declared himself winner with millions of uncounted votes.

Joe Biden remains upbeat. Trump is furious.

Addressing an election party in the East Wing of the White House early Wednesday morning, Trump falsely and prematurely claimed victory in key swing states and pledged to go to the Supreme Court to stop votes from being counted.

Amazingly, members of his own party are criticizing his arrogance.

So, as the count continues, it’s almost time to quote that master of quotes, New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra: It’s like déjà vu all over again.