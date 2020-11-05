SHOCK! OUTRAGE!

SHAME!

Minutes ago, millions of Americans watched the president of the United States stand in the West Wing of the White House and undermine democracy, making the unsubstantiated claim that there is massive fraud in an ongoing election that trends indicate he could lose.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden currently leads Trump in the Electoral College race 264 to 214, according to the latest Associated Press count. Either candidate must get to 270 before claiming victory, and several states are still counting mail-in ballots. The gap is narrowing for Biden to possibly win the necessary votes he needs, and Trump knows this.

I am seldom at a loss for words, but I am at a loss for words.

Donald Trump, the impeached president of the United States — with the world as his witness — just put our country on the same plateau as a banana republic, touting conspiracy theories that the presidential election of this once-great country is rigged against him.

With his goons hanging on every word, Trump seemed to be setting the stage for the blood in the streets that I forecast just a few days ago when I wrote:

“PREDICTION: Biden wins the popular vote and the Electoral College, but Trump makes good on his threat to contest the election. Constitutional crisis. Blood in the streets. With his chosen Handmaid on the Supreme Court, Trump somehow retains control.”

If you’re reading this, you know that The Shinbone Star has stood strongly against Trump and called him every despicable name that he so richly deserves. But what I heard tonight goes beyond — far beyond anything I’ve seen before. The Shinbone Star, it seems, has not gone far enough in its condemnation of this tinpot dictator.

The president of the United States is in fact an enemy of the United States. At last he is unmasked in addition to being unhinged, which we always knew.

He will stop at nothing. There is no low to which he will not stoop.

Be afraid. Be very afraid.