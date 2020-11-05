SHAME!
Minutes ago, millions of Americans watched the president of the United States stand in the West Wing of the White House and undermine democracy, making the unsubstantiated claim that there is massive fraud in an ongoing election that trends indicate he could lose.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden currently leads Trump in the Electoral College race 264 to 214, according to the latest Associated Press count. Either candidate must get to 270 before claiming victory, and several states are still counting mail-in ballots. The gap is narrowing for Biden to possibly win the necessary votes he needs, and Trump knows this.
I am seldom at a loss for words, but I am at a loss for words.
Donald Trump, the impeached president of the United States — with the world as his witness — just put our country on the same plateau as a banana republic, touting conspiracy theories that the presidential election of this once-great country is rigged against him.
With his goons hanging on every word, Trump seemed to be setting the stage for the blood in the streets that I forecast just a few days ago when I wrote:
“PREDICTION: Biden wins the popular vote and the Electoral College, but Trump makes good on his threat to contest the election. Constitutional crisis. Blood in the streets. With his chosen Handmaid on the Supreme Court, Trump somehow retains control.”
If you’re reading this, you know that The Shinbone Star has stood strongly against Trump and called him every despicable name that he so richly deserves. But what I heard tonight goes beyond — far beyond anything I’ve seen before. The Shinbone Star, it seems, has not gone far enough in its condemnation of this tinpot dictator.
The president of the United States is in fact an enemy of the United States. At last he is unmasked in addition to being unhinged, which we always knew.
He will stop at nothing. There is no low to which he will not stoop.
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
6 thoughts on “SHOCK! OUTRAGE!”
I could be wrong, but I do not think so. His senators already WON their seats. They don’t NEED him and just because he appointed people to the SOC doesn’t mean they will always agree with him OR that any of his silly “suits” will ever get to the Supremes.
I really don’t think most Americans of ANY persuasion are really ready to go to war when their candidate loses. They will gripe, complain, fill social media with insane theories of cabals, but in the end, we are lazy and we aren’t going to war unless someone is enlisting and paying us.
But that’s just my opinion. I think there’s going to be a shitstorm in the courts, but I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere.
Hope you’re right, but the gun nuts are firmly in his corner.
Oh, and Biden can stay in a fine hotel while they figure out how to extract Orangehead from the white house.
With a cadre of armed guards wearing COVID masks, I hope! 😉
Yes, they are … but gun nuts aren’t an organized militia. We have a military of our own and they ARE organized. With old Orange head to encourage them, they were braver. Without him, they will be the cowards the bullies always turn out to be. Trump is the biggest coward of them all.
Chump is a failure, coward, and a loser. So are his cult supporters. They want to hurt and destroy America if they don’t win. We should all stay vigilant because they are desperate and unpredictable. Dumpty has lost and doesn’t care if America implodes. I’m flabbergasted at how many votes he actually received considering the tragic state America is currently suffering through daily. I have lost faith in humanity altogether.
