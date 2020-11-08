Written by Fred Bunch

In the wake of defeat, decisions, decisions!

As excruciating as was for Joe Biden and his family as they awaited those final vote counts before finally being named president-elect, it must have been doubly so for Donald Trump and family.

Consider all the unfinished business and decisions that must be running through his tiny brain:

  • I’ve already hinted that if I lose the election I won’t leave the White House. Now that defeat is a reality, what will I do?
  • I have my big beautiful wall, but it’s the one surrounding the White House. If I order a taco truck parked next to it, can I count that for the wall I promised on the southern border?
  • I have my army of lawyers already at work trying to negate millions of votes, but who’s going to pay them? Not me!
  • I have my Twitter account and a connection to angry, armed militia members. Do I rescind my order for them to stand down and standby, showing the world that I’m still commander-in-chief who can mobilize at least one armed force?
  • I still have Fox News, my quasi-official State Media Voice. What can Sean Hannity do to help me reach Total Victory?
  • I have my underground bunker that seems safe and secure. If I choose to fight it out to the death, how many Big Macs and orders of fries will I need to order now?
  • I still have star power. Could I sell videos of myself with guns a-blazin’, while surrounded by Melania, Barron, Ivanka, Jared, Miss Lindsey and Moscow Mitch? It could be just like Butch and Sundance?! Would it be enough to boost my legal defense fund?
  • I still have Air Force One available. Could I use it to fly myself and Ivanka to a new life together in the land of one of my despot friends? Would Russia be the best choice?
  • What if I can’t hold out? What if instead of dying in a blaze of glory I actually get carried out strapped to a trundle? Can I still get Big Macs in the psych ward?

One thought on “In the wake of defeat, decisions, decisions!

  1. More unfinished business: should I pardon myself or resign and get Mike Pence to pardon me?
    Should I move to a country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S.
    Will Russia extend my outstanding loans or will the Saudi Arabia bale me out?
    Will I have to sell Mar-a-Lago to pay for the loans that come due?
    Should I claim bankruptcy again?
    Will my orange jump suit match the colour of my face?

