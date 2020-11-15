Sympathy for the bedeviled

By ANDREW PRENDIMANO

Fair warning: By the end of this article you might feel sorry for Donald J. Trump. Sincerely that is not my intent. I don’t feel sorry for him and neither should you. Trump is, however, a very sick man and simple human decency stirs our compassion for the unwell.

It should be clear to anyone with half a brain that Trump is unlike any of us. His upbringing has so warped his psyche, so distorted his view of himself and the world, and hardened his heart and soul, as to leave him almost unrecognizable as a member of our species.

Trump does not benefit from all the simple and necessary lessons we learned on the playground as children that allowed us to happily and productively coexist with our fellow humans. Simple things like sharing, honesty, helping, and perhaps the hardest lesson of all, learning to cope and accept the natural order of failure and losing.

No one has ever set out to fail or lose but it is inevitable in the course of human endeavors that these are real outcomes. Most truly successful people will point to moments in their lives when they failed or lost as teaching them the most important lessons they’ve ever learned. A humbling experience that made them stronger, better, more compassionate members of society. Learning to cope with failure and loss and turning those events into helpful, productive lessons is paramount to living a happy, productive life. Without that education, without the tools to overcome those events, failure and loss consume a person in anger, vengeance and hatred. They fail to accept it and it eats them alive.

Trump suffers this malady to the extreme, and now he has lost on the largest stage in the world. A global humiliation he cannot fathom or accept. A rejection so complete that he has no mental or spiritual tools to deal with it. Trump has simply shut down.

In his former life, as a private citizen, Trump could declare victory under any circumstance contrary to all evidence of his failure, and simply walk away, leaving his lawyers to clean up the mess and his lackeys to scream foul and to place blame.

Trump is attempting that now. Sadly for him, possibly for the first time in his life, it will not work. Trump knows of no other way to cope. So he will rage and stew and whine and lie. There is no dignity. There’s nothing remotely presidential. It’s a pitiful sight. It is normally a sight worthy of our sympathy. Our natural instinct is to help fix this poor. broken child. But this isn’t a child, this is a full-grown man. A man who, right or wrong, holds the office of president for a great nation, the de facto leader of the free world. Trump’s behavior is abhorrent and an embarrassment.

Yet one can’t help but feeling sorry for a person like Donald J. Trump. He is sick. He is diseased. We would love to offer a cure and there is no cure. We want to help but he cannot be helped. All we can do now is offer our condolences, pray his pain ends quickly and hope that he will just go away.