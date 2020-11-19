Fate of the nation and Moscow Mitch’s balls now hinge on Georgia runoffs

Cut to the chase: If Democrats can’t win the two runoff elections for U.S. Senate seats in Georgia, Joe Biden is fucked!

If the turtle, “Moscow Mitch” McConnell, retains his stranglehold on the genitalia of the Republican Party, then Joe, Kamala and sane Americans everywhere are going to be as useful as teats on a boar hog. Any politician who says, “When I take office, things will change,” is pissing on our tennis shoes if he does not also have control of the Senate.

Moscow Mitch is never going to work with any Democratic Party president. Ever. He’s blocked hundreds of pieces of legislation passed by the Democrat-controlled House. McConnell is hands down the most vile and disliked Senate majority leader in history.

Meanwhile, the Donald still says he’s “the winner” of the election and won’t leave the White House. “The election was rigged” has been his mantra.

Even more f’n’ astonishing are those who have chosen to be remembered as fully embracing his baseless fantasy. These include Sens. Moscow Mitch, Miss Lindsey Graham, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and the thousands of tRUMPlicans who last week took to the streets of Washington, D.C.

Looking at the election map, Donald Trump split the nation down the center. Mostly white voters went for the most vile, racist skink on the planet. Blacks turned to Biden and the Democratic Party. Biden ran as a healer, Trump as a divisive madman — and the madman still got 72,000,000 votes!

Biden trounced The Donald 306 to 232 on the Electoral College map, but, unlike Trump did when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, isn’t driving it up the asses of Don’s flock. Class is the catchphrase here — Joe has more in his pinky than Donald J. will ever have.

Trump has never been a leader; has never acted presidential; has never cared for the job; has never given a damn about his voters, the nation or his legacy.

Even now, the face of the tRUMPlican Party is golfing while his lawyers — led by Rudy Giuliani, fresh from his appearance on the Borat film where he was caught on camera with his hand down his pants — is still wanking, tucking or working feverishly to appease Trump’s ego.

Trump has filed a plethora of baseless lawsuits alleging voter fraud, which even his own lawyers have admitted isn’t true. Like wheat chaff in the turbulent winds swirling about our nation, they’re being swept from court docks.

Delusional Donald is ending his term as the most unpopular Oval Office Occupant in history. And, his term WILL end on Jan. 20, 2021.

He once promised to “leave the country if I lose,” but that is doubtful. He’s also threatened to start his own propaganda channel — again doubtful — but we can all hope to have at least a few days in the not-too-distant future when we’ll be without his presence.

Waiting almost four years to vote on November 3, seemed like a lifetime, but awaiting the final outcome of this unprecedented moment in history has been an eternity.

In the meantime, we must do what we can to make sure Democrats win those Georgia runoffs and thus castrate Moscow Mitch and his Republican majority.