She’s on the hot seat, but Emily Murphy deserves no sympathy

Emily Murphy is having the worst month of her life. She could lose her job at any minute, but it’s hard to feel a scrap of sympathy. She created her own misery.

Never heard of Emily Murphy? Join the crowd. Overnight she went from anonymity to rock star — she holds the key to a vault of political gold.

Appointed by President Donald Trump to head the General Services Administration, her job is to sign the required paperwork that shows Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election. It’s called “ascertainment” of the election, and that’s jargon for naming the “apparent successful candidate” in the general election.

In normal times the president-elect (if not the incumbent) at that point could access executive branch agencies and be briefed by intelligence officials. Without Murphy’s cooperation, however, the incoming Biden administration can’t receive funds for the transition or get access to federal agencies. Nor can Biden receive official security briefings.

Emily Murphy is on record saying she wasn’t beholden to The Donald; said she didn’t put her loyalty to him above the duty to her office.

At her confirmation hearing in 2017, Murphy said, “I am not here to garner headlines or make a name for myself. . . . My goal is to do my part in making the federal government more efficient, effective and responsive to the American people.”

That, apparently, was a lie.

Emily Murphy certainly knows Trump will fire her minutes after she signs that ascertainment, and it would seem she feels her employment as an appointee from a lame-duck administration is more important than a small thing like the will of the people.

Since Delusional Donald refuses to concede his massive loss to Biden, every branch of government is being held hostage while we the people are forced to watch helplessly from the sidelines.

Thanks a lot, Emily.

For more than 200 years, the U.S. Constitution has withstood every assault. But now it is literally in a fight for its very existence. Trump and the Republican Party are trying to steal an election they cannot win.

Their baseless claims of voter fraud are simply without proof. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s $20,000-a-day lawyer, has lost every case he’s brought to challenge the results. He was appointed after Donald’s more high-falutin’ lawyers realized they were up Shit Creek with no paddles and abandoned the president’s sinking Ship of Vipers and Fools.

Biden, with nearly 80,000,000 votes and 306 Electoral College votes in his pocket, is the people’s choice as our next president.

He was not, however, the choice of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

And that, apparently, is the only thing that matters to Emily Murphy.