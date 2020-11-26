A Thanksgiving blessing from President-elect Joe Biden

If anyone asks what I’m grateful for this Thanksgiving, without hesitation — not even for a millisecond — I’ll tell them Joe Biden. If asked why Joe, I’ll urge them to spend a few minutes watching the president-elect’s message to the nation Wednesday afternoon.

You can catch a replay of the speech above. Biden’s remarks begin at about the 50:33 mark.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s a definite must-see either while the turkey is baking or after the holiday meal has ended and belts are being unbuckled as everyone settles for some television time before the call for pumpkin pie comes from the kitchen.

In the hours leading up to Thanksgiving 2020, Biden filled the sound of silence from the current White House occupant with a thoughtful, heartfelt and patriotic speech that continued his oft-promised commitment to bring the country together to defeat the deadly COVID-19.

“We need to remember, we’re at war with the virus, not with each other. We’re all in this together,” he said in a strong, steely-edged voice as he stared — eyes wide open — into a camera capturing his remarks from Wilmington, Del., where his transition team is putting together a team of professionals to restore trust and belief that government in America is indeed by and for the people.

As Biden spoke, it was reported that more than 1,000 more Americans had died from the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, some 2,100 of our fellow Americans lost their battle with the disease. Since February. more than 260,000 have died from COVID-19.

Echoing the cautionary advice of health-care officials across the country, Biden urged Americans to celebrate Thanksgiving in small gatherings, as hard as not seeing family or friends might be. And he offered compassionate words to families who have lost loved ones to the deadly virus:

“For those who have lost a loved one, I know that this time of year can be particularly difficult. Believe me, I know. I remember the first Thanksgiving and the empty chair, the silence (after his son Beau died of cancer in 2015). It takes your breath away.”

But, he added, “we have to try to slow the growth of this virus. . . . We owe it to health care workers fighting the virus. We owe that to our fellow citizens who need access to hospital beds . . . it’s literally our patriotic duty as Americans.”

Biden noted that in addition to the continued need to wear masks, social distance, test more people more often and conduct more thorough contact-tracing, vaccines could soon be available to help put an end to COVID-19 ravaging communities large and small across the country.

Biden said the first immunizations will begin in late December or early January, but, he added, while a good number of frontline heroes might get vaccinated by the end of the year, “it will take time to vaccinate the country. There’s real hope, tangible hope, so hang on. I know we can and we will beat this virus.”

Biden offered hope to a nation weary of the ravages of COVID-19 and the seemingly endless, bitter political warfare that the outgoing president and his Republican Party enablers continue waging more than three weeks after Election Day results confirmed Biden would be sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021.

“This “grim season of division is going to give way to a year of light and unity,” Biden said. “This is a great country. We are a good people. This is the United States of America.”

He added that a sense of history “can help arm us against despair” and invoked the struggles of past generations in a call for Americans to meet the crisis. The motivating force behind change, he said, is “love. Sounds corny but it is love, plain and simple. Love of country. Love of each other.”

The country is not perfect, he said, but “we’ve always sought to form a more perfect union. Our democracy was tested this year, and what we learned is this: The people of America are up to the task.”

Biden’s pre-Thanksgiving message should give us hope as we deal with all the crises facing our country today. It showcased his leadership skills, his ability to reach out and connect to a broad audience with a vision for returning America to greatness at home and abroad.

So this Thanksgiving I’m thankful for President-elect Biden, for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their pledge to end the divisiveness that has ripped apart our country during the past four years. I’m also thankful for their commitment to develop and implement a national battle plan to defeat COVID-19, along with their objective to rebuild America to regain its leadership role in the global economy during the 21st century.

A century Biden promised in his remarks, that will be noted around the world as another American century.