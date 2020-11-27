Are the first notes of this tragic opera’s final act finally being sung?

Well, the fat lady finally signed on the dotted line, but not until 16 days of holding the nation hostage by refusing to acknowledge the election of Joe Biden as president-elect.

Emily Murphy, 46, the cowardly head of the General Services Administration, was “having the worst month of her life” and was refusing to sign the paperwork needed to start putting an end to Donald Trump’s reign. Appointed by Trump in 2017, part of her job is to sign the paperwork called the “ascertainment” of the election.

In what is being described as “an unusual letter,” she wrote to Biden:

“I have always strived to do what is right. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official — including those who work at the White House or GSA — with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”

Murphy claims that she received threats “online, by phone, and by mail directed at my safety, my family, my staff, and even my pets in an effort to coerce me into making this determination prematurely.”

“Prematurely” hasn’t got a damned thing to do with her refusal to sign. Cowardly fear of Trump firing her ass and her top aides is the real reason behind this bizarre scenario. Trump has been firing every member of his administration who admitted that Biden won this election.

But finally, with Delusional Donald’s blessings, Murphy’s signing allows Biden to obtain the funds he needs to move ahead with an orderly transfer of power — power to which Trump is still clinging.

After the most bizarre four years of an Oval Office Occupant in history — an administration besieged with investigations, firings, resignations, convictions and the impeachment of the Occupant — what could be more apropos?

Only one person knows how all this bizarro shit will end — The Deranged Daffy Donald Trump — who, bolstered by his party and his friends, refuses to admit defeat.

But at least one cowardly and previously unknown department head — Emily Murphy — has been forced into the spotlight to sing her swan song.