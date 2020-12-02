America’s people, not its institutions finally brought Trump down

There are two ways to look at what Donald Trump’s last gasp of electoral intransigence has accomplished. The Washington Post, along with several other national news organizations and prominent commentators, say people are confused about the sanctity of our election process. They openly blame it on Trump being nuts.

But Trump was nuts when he was elected. The larger question should be why American voters were so ill-informed and complacent that they allowed an ignoramus like Trump to become the Republican Party candidate. It was already apparent what we were dealing with even before the whacked-out misanthrope slithered into the Oval Office.

Trump enthralled America with four years of deceitful drama, offered up daily in tweets, rants and bloviations that moved relentlessly forward as slowly as the O.J. Simpson murder trial, but on a much grander scale. Each revelation seemed a disconnected bit of nonsense until it all came together during the 2020 presidential election.

Since the day he was elected, Trump schemed to suborn America’s election system. In the meantime, the crazy bastard was acting the fool all over the world and nobody would call him on his dismal leadership. The dormancy of Republicans who might have reined him in was perfect for the shallow showman from Hell.

Speaking of which, Trump’s whacked out personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said last Sunday that Sidney Powell, a bizarre attorney who was abruptly disavowed last week by the Trump campaign over her bullshit arguments that were apparently too far-out even for the president. Perhaps her dismissal was a sop to critics who are finally waking up to his scheme. Pundits are saying Powell irretrievably spoiled Trump’s already thin gruel with her outlandish fantasies and conspiracies from the Twilight Zone.

Powell’s farcical legal argument that America’s presidential election was being corrupted by rigged voting machines, a Venezuelan dictator and George Soros deserves to be better explained. Learned jurists and legal scholars should have nipped that nonsense in the bud instead of allowing her ridiculous claims to be passed around the world.

Powell is a well-known QAnon geek who holds that the so-called Deep State has America tottering so dangerously on a crumbling cliff that only people like convicted liar Michael Flynn can save it. Powell has moved far even closer to the cliff edge than is comfortable for Flynn and his ilk .

A bigger mystery might be why she was disavowed at all. Powell seems a perfect fit for Giuliani’s cast of misfits and fruitcakes. But disavowal or not, she told CBS News that she’ll continue to press legal action about “massive fraud.”

That trouble was on the horizon was evident as soon as Trump oozed his way into the White House with his family of sycophants. His followers who are even more bizarre than he is were quickly drawn to his administration’s degeneracy like moths to a flame.

Right behind them were the hounds from Hell who have been building people up and then knocking them down for generations.

A few really good ones employed their skills to expose Donald Trump for what he was and what he would become. More were at first amused, then finally became disgusted enough to grow some stones, but unfortunately too late to rein-in the degenerate president.

That job fell to millions of Americans who decided on Nov. 3 to to thunder, “We won’t tolerate assholes like Trump to lead our country.” The voters brought him down because nobody else would do it.

It was the good instincts of 80 million Americans that brought about Trump’s downfall, not the pontifications of commentators and political experts whose tortured explanations and waffled justifications allowed the dirt-bag and his cronies to almost destroy the country right under our noses.

I have never felt so proud of my countrymen as when we banded together in spite of Trump’s best efforts to discredit our democracy by introducing an unwanted military presence into our day-to-day affairs. The tin-plated despot who wanted to be king ultimately failed. Miserably.

The King is dead; God save the King.

Thank God the resistance to Trump’s evil machinations didn’t spin totally out of control. For a time during the long hot summer, it seemed like the pressure cooker was going to explode. In the end decency reigned, but it was a close call.

Some events other than Trump’s plotting to steal America’s democratic soul also deserve attention.

For instance, America’s pretentious and unnecessary presence in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan continue to threaten both the reputation and security of the outnumbered and outmanned American forces isolated in lonely places that will soon be forgotten. Nothing good can come from it.

Whatever noble benefit was intended to be gained from a two-generation war against Islam has withered away, scarcely known and even less well remembered. All that is left to explain America’s longest war are the headstones where America’s youth is buried. Perhaps Joe Biden will finally bring them all home.

The only element of the Trump regime that is still identifiable is his final dive into the depths of his own burgeoning mental health disorders. His accelerating collapse was fostered by the perfect storm of 80 million loyal Americans churning to destroy a dictator. Nobody organized them to stand in long lines, mail in their millions of ballots or march in protest despite Trump’s use of violence against them.

The rejection of Trump’s second term is as monumental an event as our shared victories in the World Wars. The risk to our nation’s survival was just as great.

Ultimately, our country didn’t lose anything to Trump but treasure and self-respect. Marvelously brave Americans saw a danger to our society and answered the call to expunge it.

In time, 2020’s peaceful revolt at the ballot box will be remembered as a great victory for the people. It may be memorialized in some meaningful way but that is not important. Spontaneous uprisings — particularly those of conscience — have a way of slipping quietly into the unsettled past, like the images of the dead protestors at Kent State University during the Vietnam War.

Whenever Americans shed their blood, martyrs are made, injustices are revealed, and the perpetrators are disposed of with the same ceremony all disgusting things are entitled to receive.

Trump’s removal from the White House is undisputably one of those events.