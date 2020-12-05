Trumplandia: Nov. 28 — Dec. 5, 2020

Lame Duck Dictator Edition

Republicans Who Believe Biden Victory a True Result: 20%

Republicans Who Believe Biden Victory a True Result: 20%

Republicans Who Think Trump Will Be Inaugurated: 49%

Duck Tales

The week of our Trump — Nov. 28, 2020: As the coronavirus death toll surged across America, lame-duck President Donald J. Trump continued to ignore the ravages of the pandemic while spouting more and more conspiracy theories about how he won the election that he lost last month by almost 7 million votes.

During a week where President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were finally allowed into the White House to begin the peaceful transfer of power, a belligerent Trump continued to make unhinged statements suggesting he would still win the election despite a massive Electoral College deficit and defeat in the popular vote.

Devoting all of his time and energy to the task of overturning the election, Trump ignored the terrifying spread of coronavirus, while the nation broke daily records in deaths and the overall number of Americans contracting the disease.

Just yesterday, the nation reported more than 210,000 new infections with a daily record death toll of 2,555, just as a cruel fall surge continued to overwhelm American hospitals. Daily infections again hit the 10,000 mark in Texas, California and Florida, where more than a million people have already been infected since February.

More than 14 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19, including Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.); Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.); and Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), all of whom tested positive for the virus this week.

Sick in an entirely different way, Trump, who has still not conceded following his loss, used the week to redefine how a U.S. president ends his term. Duck à L’orange showed the world he was not concerned with stemming the spread of a deadly virus, but only about himself and how an election he expected to win was “stolen from him” by those pesky voters.

All week long Daffy Donald continued to spew lies and conspiracy theories to explain how his loss to Biden was part of a national voting conspiracy. Using his tweeting thumbs to put out the word one tweet and re-tweet at a time, the Loser-in-Chief sent out his “elite strike force” of attorneys — led by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani — to unsuccessfully argue his case in courts and state legislatures.

In the end, Trump only proved he was the sickest of them all as he blamed anyone and everyone but himself for the loss. He blamed the media, George Soros, the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, fraudulent ballots, stolen ballots, illegal ballots, ballots under a rock and voting dumps — all to no avail.

In one of the wackiest public appearances of his presidency, he called an unexpected press conference without inviting the media and gave what he said “maybe the most important speech I’ve ever made.”

Called to update the public on the ongoing efforts to expose the “tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3,” Trump’s 46-minute address was mocked by late-night comedians, politicians and the media as not “the most important speech he ever gave,” but quackers.

Trump said:

“The election system is under a coordinated assault and siege. They told Biden to stay away from the campaign. They had it. It was covered and perhaps they did.”

Portraying his loss in the Electoral College and popular vote as “an effort to orchestrate a winner,” Trump finished his sad address and then left the lectern never to return.

If we were bored by the main attraction, which was obviously disturbing and pathetic, we could always turn on the television and buy a ticket to the traveling circus of Trump lawyers that seemed to lose cases in every battleground state where Donnie had his ass handed to him by soon-to-be president “Sleepy Joe.”

In the end, it was Giuliani who tooted his own horn in Michigan, leaving a mess so big that even the guy that cleans up after elephants couldn’t help.

Giuliani and a cast of freaks and “witnesses” appeared there the evening of Dec. 2 and again the next day to urge officials to dismiss certifications of election results that cast Biden a 154,000-vote winner and instead give Donnie a win.

The co-star in a Borat comedy film, Giuliani faithfully made his case on the first day while sharing the witness table with freaks who claimed to have observed voter fraud. But the most noise was made on the second day when the intoxicating and possibly intoxicated Melissa Carone was questioned by the House Oversight Committee.

Cynical, sarcastic and slurring her words at times, Carone attempted to put state election officials on trial but was instead told to shush her mush by Giuliani.

Trump’s personal attorney later appeared with attorney Jenna Ellis to make an even larger stink.

In a video shared on Twitter by Huffington Post Reporter Ryan Reilly, Giuliani appeared to punctuate his point with a poot. Although we may never know if it was actually Rudy who dealt it, his failure to provide solid evidence of voter fraud in any state where Trump lost means his legal efforts laid an egg.

I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀) pic.twitter.com/h4ndjLO56p — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

Rudy’s apparent trouser cough is just the most recent occasion that “America’s Mayor” ended up as the butt of a joke following Trump’s loss.

Hoping to push conspiracy theories, Giuliani also called an ill-fated press conference in front of a landscaping company that had a name similar to the Four Seasons Hotel where he intended to hold the event, then last week Giuliani had his now infamous bad hair day when hair dye streamed down his face during a hot presser where he again complained of unfounded voter fraud.

Up until this point Giuliani’s and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election have missed the mark on proving the existence of fraud, but have certainly struck comedy gold.

However, words have consequences, and it was no laughing matter in Georgia, where election official Gabriel Sterling appealed to the president to stop the rhetoric and lies after he and other election officials received death threats for counting votes.

Sterling said:

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

The lame-duck president is expected to campaign in Georgia to support incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue this weekend. Both senators face January runoffs.

Trump tweeted that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a loyalist of the president, should just call off the runoff because voters have already been scammed. He urged Kemp to “do something.”

Meanwhile, outside of the glare of Donnie’s imaginary big top, Biden last night officially secured enough electors to become the nation’s 46th president. That announcement came as California certified it presidential election and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Biden, giving him the Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Barr Room Brawl

Impeached President Donald Trump provided us all with an early stocking stuffer this week when he and U.S. Attorney General William Barr engaged in a very public breakup.

Trump and his personal Roy Cohn fell out this week moments after Barr had the gall to contradict the president’s private “Legal Strike Force” and the president by publicly stating on Dec. 2:

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

Barr, who has transformed the Department of Justice and his role as attorney general from being the people’s attorney to being the president’s lap dog, has largely been in lockstep with Trump during his second term of service in the job.

Barr issued a directive immediately following the election that allowed U.S. attorneys across the country to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the election was certified. The directive lead to the resignation of the DOJ’s top election crime officials in response to the directive.

However, the lack of results by the DOJ did not align with Trump’s belief that he was robbed of victory and has landed Barr in hot water. Trump took exception to Barr’s comments and said the attorney general “hasn’t looked very hard.”

Barr was seen on his way to the White House on Dec. 2 for an unscheduled meeting. Since then, Trump has not commented on Barr’s statement publicly, though Giuliani released a statement that appeared to skewer Barr:

“We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth.”

Trump has not specifically said whether he would fire Barr in the waning days of his administration, but when asked about his level of confidence in him, he told reporters to ask him that question again in the coming weeks.

After his meeting with Trump, Barr issued another statement claiming the DOJ had not concluded its election fraud investigations. He also noted that he appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as a “special counsel,” which would give him the authority to continue his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe from 2016 that examined whether the president’s campaign had ties to Russian meddling in that election.

Trump has criticized Barr and Durham for not delivering a report that he hoped he could use to smear Biden and the Democratic Party before the election.

The Russian investigation, which was at the center of an investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, showed troubling contact between the Trump campaign and Russia and led to multiple convictions. Trump has held he did nothing wrong and that the investigation proves the administration of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, was spying on his campaign.

Trump said:

“If you look at the lies and leaks and illegal acts done by so many people . . . something should happen.”

To date, no investigation into the Russian investigation has shown spying on then-candidate Trump’s campaign.

The usually subservient Barr has said nothing to overtly change his assertion that no substantial election fraud had been discovered, but appeared to take additional steps sure to increase the heat emanating from the Marmalade Messiah. Heidi Stirrup, a friend of White House adviser and Nazi Stephen Miller — and someone who is know as Trump’s “eyes and ears” in the Justice Department — was banned the next day from DOJ offices.

Media reports state Stirrup was barred from the building after pressuring staffers to hand over any information about fraud tied to the White House. Stirrup was also said to have offered jobs at the highest level to political allies. On the same day Stirrup was allegedly banned, Trump appointed her to be a member of the board of visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy, according to a White House press release.

I Don’t Give a F*@k About Christmas – Do You?

Images of sugar plum fairies have been dancing in my head while the First Family prepares for its last Christmas in the White House, and I’m obviously not alone.

This week, First Lady Melania Trump shocked the world by presenting her 2020 Christmas display, which was more White House appropriate than the year before.

Perhaps it’s because she’s happy to be leaving, or maybe it’s because of all the criticism she received for hating on Jesus’ birthday a few months back, but the annual Trump holiday decorations rolled out this week with plenty of yuletide cheer, along with a dash of sweetness and light.

Gone was the gloomy stick forest of 2017. Gone were the dystopian images of American carnage and blood-red spruces of 2018. Instead for 2020, lighted fir trees with all the trimmings decked the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Maybe it is truly a new day?

Speculation about Melania’s views of the holiday began in October when her former gal pal’s tell-all book hit the newsstands and disclosed that Mrs. Trump could take or leave the annual spectacle of decorating the People’s House. Released in the middle of the election season, the book: “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” contained disclosures from the first lady’s former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who painted the fair Melania as just another grotesque Trump.

Leaked tapes of their conversations showcased some of the inner thoughts of the usually stoic FLOTUS and shocked the public, especially when she launched into a complaint about having to preside over the decorating of Christmas trees in her temporary residence.

Melania’s harsh words for our most joyous of holidays failed to compete with the many scandals of her husband’s administration and the rising tide of COVID-19 infections, but might have weighed on the mind of the Slovenian-born Trump princess when she considered her final display at Foggy Bottom.

Melania unveiled her final labor of love this week and tried to spread a little joy, even while her husband continued to spew his miserable lies and while just down the street, stepdaughter Ivanka was being deposed by federal investigators for misuse of presidential inauguration funds.

Called “America the Beautiful,” the display will fill several rooms at the Whites House, including the Red Room, East Room, Blue Room and Vermeil Room. It features 62 trees, more than 1,200 wreaths, 150 types of foliage, 17,000 bows and more than 3,200 lights.

One thoughtful display honors front-line workers battling COVID-19. There’s even a Kennedy-themed tree with an iconic portrait of JFK and sailboats. The tree was placed beside a portrait of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, whose Rose Garden was destroyed and renovated by Mrs. Trump.

A tree in the library highlights the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with a base image of suffragettes designed by children in a competition organized by the FLOTUS. The official house tree is an 18.5-foot Fraser fir from West Virginia that was welcomed by Mrs. Trump last week. Placed in the Blue Room, the tree is adorned with artwork from children from around the country.

“Mrs. Trump personally selected every detail of the holiday season at the White House, celebrating this land we are all proud to call home,” the first lady’s office said.