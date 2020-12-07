Just a week until Trump’s histrionics fade to black.

Not content with the beating he took from President-elect Joe Biden on Election Day, madman about town Donald J. Trump keeps getting shellacked in courts across the country due to his desperate attempt to stay in the White House for four more years.

Well, come Dec. 14, 2020, just a week from today, Trump’s histrionics will no longer matter to serious, professional news media outlets or more than 80 million Americans who handed the failed wannabe dictator a ballot box beat down.

Why you ask? As if you didn’t know.

That’s the day the country’s Electoral College electors cast their votes based on results from the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential sweepstakes. The scoreboard has shown the final count — 306 for Biden, 232 for Trump — for about a month now and it still will a week from now.

So, Trump’s constant, angry tweets about fraud in the 2020 presidential election won’t be newsworthy for even a millisecond in just a week.

After the 14th, his constant whining about how he really won the political battle against Biden (one he lost by a landslide with 7 million fewer votes) will be just noise to political pundits who are already more concerned about people like Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and current Veep and Trump acolyte Mike Pence, who are considered serious candidates for the 2024 presidential campaign season.

What about his frantic and frenetic phone calls to Republican governors trying to bully them into calling special legislative sessions to overturn certified vote counts in those once-traditionally red states? Not only will news media outlets ignore more public bullying or intimidation action by Trump, but they’ll instead focus on all his legal battles, including a number of criminal charges that no self presidential pardon will cover.

It’s just a week until the only people who will continue to listen to this pied piper of political plausibility are fools who will part with their hard-earned cash to fund Trump’s future endeavors be they legal or personal. They’ve already donated more than $207 million to a man who supposedly is a billionaire many times removed.

Just a week until the media can safely ignore whatever nonsense Trump is spewing out at any given moment and focus on how to inform and educate the country on how to finally win the war against COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 275,000 Americans in just nine months. Maybe Congress then an finally return to governing the country and providing immediate and substantive relief to the millions of fellow country men and women struggling to make ends meet as the pandemic continues to hammer the nation’s economy.

It’s just a week until the news of the day is about all the people of America, not just about an unethical, amoral man occupying the White House, the People’s House, and how he tried mightily to destroy the republic and the democracy, that although is flawed, has served as a beacon of hope to the world for more than two centuries.

Yep, it’s just a week until Trump’s words and actions no longer drive any meaningful news cycle. Just seven days until words and actions of the most corrupt president in U.S. history will finally fade to black.